Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan

The Left is very eager to blame President Donald Trump for the world's problems, saying that the ending of USAID -- the wasteful spending of American taxpayer money -- is causing people everywhere to die.

They blamed him for the death of a Taiwanese woman in Thailand and the deaths of children in Sudan.

Now they're blaming him for the deaths of more kids in Sudan (you know, where there's a massive war raging at the moment)

the aid cutoff is just unfathomably psychopathic pic.twitter.com/Hixr3KTjL1 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) April 20, 2025

No, it's not.

What's psychopathic is the fact the rest of the world hasn't stepped up to help, rather than blaming America.

Democrats should make a much bigger issue of the victims of Trump's aid cutoff. He's starving children to death. It's so evil and the American people are very unlikely to be sympathetic to outright mass killing of poor little babies. — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) April 20, 2025

And just like they turned an MS-13 gang member accused of domestic abuse, it'll backfire on them.

America is now the worlds soup kitchen. — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) April 21, 2025

We're colonizers, white supremacist imperialists.

Except for our money.

Poverty in Sudan has a lot to do with their civil wars and their own wicked policies. We can’t police the world nor support the world. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) April 21, 2025

We cannot.

Its weird how they can only eat food bought with american money since im sure there are other countries that contribute right? — just me (@_no_more_names) April 21, 2025

Where's the rest of the world?

Not my responsibility. My hard earned money that’s confiscated should not be going to global programs. If anything they should be going to local programs. — William (@Williamrno) April 21, 2025

FEMA threw North Carolina residents left homeless by hurricanes out of hotels, in winter, because they wouldn't continue paying for shelter.

See why Americans are fed up with paying the rest of the world?

You have money. There are people starving in the world RIGHT NOW!!!



Why have you not sold what you own and feed these kids? How many kids died since you posted this.



You are a murderer. Blood in on your hand because you did NOTHING!



That's how this works, I guess. — Rust Belt Conservative (@rustbeltmaga) April 20, 2025

Your rules, Nathan.

Remember, America is responsible for feeding every one in the Third World. Why? Because Nathan says so. Why aren’t they responsible for feeding themselves? Shut up racist. https://t.co/rr1HZRpaPC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 21, 2025

Nailed it.

What’s psychopathic is that you all are guilt tripping Americans about not subsidizing people thousands of miles away, while large swaths of our own people are destitute and have been ignored.



Why don’t you spend your time advocating for rural Appalachia instead? https://t.co/0TTOPYfaHo — Jonah Grieser (@GrieserJonah) April 21, 2025

Those poor people in Appalachia don't matter.

They're somehow privileged.

According to the Left.

Why can’t McKenzie Bezos fund this instead of whatever “woke” stuff. Make the philanthropists responsible for feeding the hungry again. https://t.co/dmT8bzXNku — Gary (@plzbepatient) April 21, 2025

As always, the Left is generous with other people's money. Never their own.

