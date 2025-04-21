Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan

WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 21, 2025
AngieArtist

The Left is very eager to blame President Donald Trump for the world's problems, saying that the ending of USAID -- the wasteful spending of American taxpayer money -- is causing people everywhere to die.

They blamed him for the death of a Taiwanese woman in Thailand and the deaths of children in Sudan.

Now they're blaming him for the deaths of more kids in Sudan (you know, where there's a massive war raging at the moment)

No, it's not.

What's psychopathic is the fact the rest of the world hasn't stepped up to help, rather than blaming America.

And just like they turned an MS-13 gang member accused of domestic abuse, it'll backfire on them.

We're colonizers, white supremacist imperialists.

Except for our money.

We cannot.

Where's the rest of the world?

FEMA threw North Carolina residents left homeless by hurricanes out of hotels, in winter, because they wouldn't continue paying for shelter.

See why Americans are fed up with paying the rest of the world?

Your rules, Nathan.

Nailed it.

Those poor people in Appalachia don't matter.

They're somehow privileged.

According to the Left.

As always, the Left is generous with other people's money. Never their own.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

