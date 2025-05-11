MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue

We want to wish all the Moms out there a very happy Mother's Day.

And one of the most touching tributes to one's momma comes from actor Walton Goggins in his SNL monologue.

WATCH:

Walton Goggins’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/8PxGa9seTj — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 11, 2025

'We've come a really long way, haven't we, Momma?'

Yeah, this writer cried a little bit.

Very nice! — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) May 11, 2025

It really was.

Been a Walton Goggins fan since Justified and hearing him speak of his mom that way makes me a bigger fan. — Dana (@Dana55692117) May 11, 2025

Justified was his breakout role.

And yeah, we like him even more after seeing this.

I didn't think I could love this dude more... — Fly Eagles Fly (@LCrocetto67) May 11, 2025

Yet here we are.

When that Atlanna (that’s how it’s spelled) accent came out… You gotta love this guy — Sincere Sinatra (@SINcereOfMidMob) May 11, 2025

We can't help it. We do.

Yeah. Darned allergies.

This is pretty great. https://t.co/DsiSaoZtBJ — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) May 11, 2025

It truly is.

Marvelous stuff. Wait for it. https://t.co/w2d9VP9LRL — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 11, 2025

It's worth the wait.

Take your mom to the big show. https://t.co/yqZ5lEtMBr — Victoria Wilson (@V_Wilson_mn) May 11, 2025

They'll be so happy to see their kids succeed.

You can see her pride in her face.

I’ve had goggins stocks for years and I’m so happy to see people realise how great he is. Infinite charm. https://t.co/uXrsjtQmUC — Calum 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nosferatoots) May 11, 2025

Truly.

Happy Mother's Day everyone - this will make you smile :) https://t.co/FCqvZpZlAt — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 11, 2025

It sure will.

And from all of us here at Twitchy: Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! Thank you for reading and thank you for all you do!

