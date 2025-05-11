Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Surv...
The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for...
Jake Tapper Tweets What 'Anna Jarvis, Who Founded Mothers Day' Grew to Hate...
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big...
Neil deGrasse Tyson's Latest Deep Thought on Jesus and Guns Has the Intellectual...
Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About...
K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young...
VIP
WHOA! What's In That White Baggie?! WATCH Macron, Starmer, and Merz CLOSELY In...
We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It...
OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying...
John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is...
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazi...
Countdown Starts for Democrats to Defend Newly Imprisoned Murderous ‘Anticristo’ MS-13 Gan...
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for...

MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 11, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

We want to wish all the Moms out there a very happy Mother's Day.

And one of the most touching tributes to one's momma comes from actor Walton Goggins in his SNL monologue.

Advertisement

WATCH:

'We've come a really long way, haven't we, Momma?'

Yeah, this writer cried a little bit.

It really was.

Justified was his breakout role.

And yeah, we like him even more after seeing this.

Yet here we are.

We can't help it. We do.

Yeah. Darned allergies.

Recommended

The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy
Advertisement

It truly is.

It's worth the wait.

They'll be so happy to see their kids succeed.

You can see her pride in her face.

Truly.

It sure will.

And from all of us here at Twitchy: Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! Thank you for reading and thank you for all you do!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: MOM MOTHER'S DAY SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SNL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie
justmindy
We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest
Sam J.
The Left Found Immigrants It DOESN'T Want! Al Sharpton Opposes Refugee Status for White South Africans
Amy Curtis
Neil deGrasse Tyson's Latest Deep Thought on Jesus and Guns Has the Intellectual Depth of a Splash Pad
Amy Curtis
Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Survivor
justmindy
Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Story About Trump Accepting a Plane from Qatar ... That's a Big Fat STINKING Jon Karl Lie justmindy
Advertisement