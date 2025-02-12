CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: DOGE, Bill Belichick, and Droves of Democrats
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel...
VIP
They Got the Memo! Dem Rep Calls Elon Musk the Same Name Anderson...
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence
Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social...
Mask Off! CNN Panelist Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About What Should...
They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air

The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to Attack Donald Trump's Cuts to USAID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 12, 2025
Twitchy

We all knew this was coming, right? The Left is going to look for any death, anywhere in the world, and figure out how to tie it back to President Donald Trump cutting USAID funding.

Advertisement

We're totally not surprised.

The woman was a Taiwanese national who died in Thailand.

Thailand has universal healthcare. Why didn't they provide oxygen?

We're constantly told universal healthcare is far superior to America's system. But it seems Thailand's system couldn't work without aid from the U.S.

Or look at the people in Western North Carolina.

Recommended

Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They have to be broken of that dependency.

Harsh, but fair. We're not the world's bank.

Weird how that happens.

Hundreds of other countries could provide aid.

Why don't they?

Alex isn't stupid. He knows exactly what he's doing.

Advertisement

We don't buy it, either.

Weird how Alex isn't outraged about those kids in Detroit.

Why isn't he? Because he can't use that to dunk on Trump.

It's vile.

Tags: HEALTH CARE HOSPITAL MEDICARE FOR ALL TAIWAN USA USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access
Doug P.
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did Care About Spending
Amy Curtis
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Amy Curtis
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO Grateful Calvin
Advertisement