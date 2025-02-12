The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to Attack Donald Trump's Cuts to USAID

We all knew this was coming, right? The Left is going to look for any death, anywhere in the world, and figure out how to tie it back to President Donald Trump cutting USAID funding.

We're totally not surprised.

A 71-year-old woman has died after her oxygen supply was cut off when the United States announced a freeze on aid funding.https://t.co/mysHgoMfUi — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

The woman was a Taiwanese national who died in Thailand.

Oh, now you care about what's happening in Myanmar? Why is it the US's job to ensure everyone else is funded? pic.twitter.com/hL2nCDkf4Y — Colter Owen 🫣 (@ColterOwen) February 12, 2025

Thailand has universal healthcare. Why didn't they provide oxygen?

We're constantly told universal healthcare is far superior to America's system. But it seems Thailand's system couldn't work without aid from the U.S.

F**k off with your phony empathy you grifter piece of s**t pic.twitter.com/MHUTwbGr8v — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 12, 2025

Or look at the people in Western North Carolina.

The world created a dependency on America instead of fixing their own s**t.



Blame her country, her family.



Thank America for even being there to help AT ALL.



NO MORE AID, it doesn’t help, it cripples. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) February 12, 2025

They have to be broken of that dependency.

I don't care about 71-year-old Taiwanese foreigners who should have their oxygen paid for by their own country — Miserable, Hateful Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 12, 2025

Harsh, but fair. We're not the world's bank.

Weird how that happens.

GP I'm sorry this woman died, but let Thailand (where she currently lives) pick up the cost for her oxygen.



It's not our job to care for everyone, everywhere, all at once, all over the world. https://t.co/IvTW1uptzx — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 12, 2025

Hundreds of other countries could provide aid.

Why don't they?

I am Global Geography illiterate. Like, completely 100% stupid about Global Geography.



Like, I don't even watch Jeopardy when Geography is a category.



Yet, I'm not as stupid as this guy. 😳 https://t.co/aAHRW4edzU — Maverick Deaf Advocacy (@MavProject21) February 12, 2025

Alex isn't stupid. He knows exactly what he's doing.

So payments from USAID were day to day? 3 days after the freeze was announced … there’s no more oxygen in Thailand?



Like. Poof?



No way this is true. https://t.co/egxRr0NAlt — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) February 12, 2025

We don't buy it, either.

This woman isn't from the US.



She died because her own country can't afford to build their own functioning hospital, so you and I were required to do it via our tax dollars.



I'll take an old woman dying in a foreign country over two dead kids in Detroit any day of the week. https://t.co/JJF5jR63CY pic.twitter.com/2LxVGSUuUh — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) February 12, 2025

Weird how Alex isn't outraged about those kids in Detroit.

Why isn't he? Because he can't use that to dunk on Trump.

It's vile.