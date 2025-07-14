Let's Do This: Rand Paul Says He Will Reissue Criminal Referral of Anthony...
WTF: Wisconsin Hospice Nurse Gets SWEETHEART Plea Deal After Act of Horrendous Patient Abuse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 14, 2025
Twitchy

We'll start with a warning that some readers might find the subject matter of this story distressing, but it needs to be told because it demonstrates what a joke our healthcare and justice systems are.

That being said, this writer is a nurse and has worked in hospice, and this story horrified her on a personal and professional level:

Seriously. 

WTF.

The New York Post reports:

Mary K. Brown, 40, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligently abusing a 62-year-old patient at Spring Valley Senior Living and Healthcare Campus in 2022 for the rogue surgical procedure.

The patient died days later, though no definitive link was made between his death and the amputation, according to a criminal complaint.

She was initially charged with intentionally causing great bodily harm and mayhem and physically abusing an elder person, but the felonies, which could have each carried a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, were dismissed after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Brown still faces disciplinary action from the Wisconsin Nursing Board. And, frankly, she should never be allowed to take care of anyone ever again.

Nurses are not allowed to perform surgical procedures as part of their scope of practice. This was an abuse of a patient, and that the state of Wisconsin let her plead to misdemeanors is an insult to the victim, Doug McFarland, and his family.

Thank goodness.

McFarland's sister described it as a 'slap in the face.'

We have a very liberal judiciary.

Behavior that is rewarded (or not adequately punished) is repeated.

Jon D. Seifert is the DA of Pepin County, where Brown resides.

It's absolutely maddening.

Yep.

Yeah. What else can you say?

This is the facial expression of everyone who has read that story.

