Julie Kelly Points Out a Connection to Biden's New Attorney That the NY Times Didn't Mention

The New York Times has published an interview with former President Joe Biden regarding the extensive use of the autopen to sign pardons near the end of his time at the White House. Suffice to say the legitimacy of many Biden pardons has been called into question.

As a result, Sen. Rand Paul will re-issue his criminal referral to the DOJ for Dr. Fauci:

🚨 BREAKING: Rand Paul will be re-issuing his CRIMINAL REFERRAL to the DOJ for Anthony Fauci, after his “pardon” was confirmed to be issued by a late-night autopen



Fauci lied REPEATEDLY in front of Congress and shaking while doing so.



He’s guilty of perjury. LOCK HIM UP. pic.twitter.com/dmNSLnEClt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2025

Fantasic. Let's put those autopen "preemptive pardons" to the test. Is Adam Schiff sweating yet?

This part of the Times' report is far down towards the end of the story but is certainly worth noting due to the incestuous "circle of life" nature of DC politics and justice:

The first to testify was Neera Tanden, who served as staff secretary for part of Mr. Biden’s presidency and as domestic policy adviser at the end of his administration; she sat for an interview last month. Ashley Williams, an aide to the president, participated in an interview on Friday, and the interviews are scheduled to continue into September. In the Senate, Mr. Johnson’s committee has requested interviews with the cabinet officials, and Tom Vilsack, the former agriculture secretary, has already appeared for an interview. Mr. Biden himself has hired a new personal lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Hecker Fink. He had been without one since he and his former personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, quietly parted ways months earlier, according to people familiar with the matter. Ms. Jeffress and Mr. Bauer declined to comment.

Journalist Julie Kelly filled in the missing information that the Times either didn't know about or feel the need to mention:

“Mr. Biden himself has hired a new personal lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Hecker Fink.”



Jeffress is married to DC District Court Judge Chris Cooper. He is presiding over a few lawsuits against the president. https://t.co/IAHU7CKKAj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 14, 2025

Well, there it is! That was almost inevitable, wasn't it?

Oh, and for bonus points, Merrick Garland officiated their wedding. No, seriously.

Least surprising thing ever. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 14, 2025

Unfortunately that's true.

Conflicts of interest are commonplace in the swamp: https://t.co/DSA7PbLRsw — Richard Vermillion, JM, MBA🌟 (@VermillionRich) July 14, 2025

If it wasn't for the politically tangled relationships in DC we might actually have a government for the people, by the people. https://t.co/dnLjKEkjSX — J Cain @je1lyBean (@JeaniefaetroonJ) July 14, 2025

It never fails.

