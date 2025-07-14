Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo...
Defund NPR and PBS
And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His...
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1...
Buck Sexton Hands Democrats a Mirror to Let Them Know Why ICE Officers...
Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post...
Adam Schiff's Lecture About AG Pam Bondi and 'Ethics' Might Be His Least...
New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They...
VIP
Let's Check Back In With How the Dem Narrative About ICE's Calif. Weed...
So ... the Epstein Files Case May NOT Be Dead in the Water...
Hackers Bring Out Elmo's Inner Monster and the Memes Are HILARIOUS
Monday Morning Meme Madness
This Autopen Scandal Might've Just Turned Biden's 'Legacy' on Its Head
BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons...

Julie Kelly Points Out a Connection to Biden's New Attorney That the NY Times Didn't Mention

Doug P. | 2:32 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

The New York Times has published an interview with former President Joe Biden regarding the extensive use of the autopen to sign pardons near the end of his time at the White House. Suffice to say the legitimacy of many Biden pardons has been called into question. 

Advertisement

As a result, Sen. Rand Paul will re-issue his criminal referral to the DOJ for Dr. Fauci:

Fantasic. Let's put those autopen "preemptive pardons" to the test. Is Adam Schiff sweating yet?

This part of the Times' report is far down towards the end of the story but is certainly worth noting due to the incestuous "circle of life" nature of DC politics and justice: 

The first to testify was Neera Tanden, who served as staff secretary for part of Mr. Biden’s presidency and as domestic policy adviser at the end of his administration; she sat for an interview last month. Ashley Williams, an aide to the president, participated in an interview on Friday, and the interviews are scheduled to continue into September. In the Senate, Mr. Johnson’s committee has requested interviews with the cabinet officials, and Tom Vilsack, the former agriculture secretary, has already appeared for an interview.

Mr. Biden himself has hired a new personal lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Hecker Fink. He had been without one since he and his former personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, quietly parted ways months earlier, according to people familiar with the matter. Ms. Jeffress and Mr. Bauer declined to comment.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Journalist Julie Kelly filled in the missing information that the Times either didn't know about or feel the need to mention: 

Well, there it is! That was almost inevitable, wasn't it?

Oh, and for bonus points, Merrick Garland officiated their wedding. No, seriously.

Unfortunately that's true. 

It never fails. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Joe Biden's autopen might try to scribble over what we do but will be unsuccessful!

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words
Sam J.
And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His Neighborhood Tamale Slave Was Deported
Sam J.
Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post from the Guy Teaching Them
Sam J.
Check Out the BIG BRAIN on Bri! Brian Krassenstein's Take on Bizarre Elmo Posts ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious
Sam J.
New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement