Rubio Announces USAID is Officially Dead and CNN Claims 14 Million Will Die Because the Grift Is Ending

USAID is no more. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced its demise Tuesday on X. USAID was funneling American taxpayer money all over the world (and here at home, too) with no accountability.

Here’s Rubio’s post. (READ)

The era of government-sanctioned inefficiency is OVER.



From now on, our foreign assistance programs will be accountable to the American taxpayer.https://t.co/6P38AwUzVO pic.twitter.com/qXQA2TataT — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 1, 2025

You know what’s even better than accountable foreign aid? No foreign aid. — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) July 1, 2025

That’s a nice idea.

Of course, what’s good for America is bad for the Democrat Party, so it quickly activated its ‘journalists’ at CNN to fearmonger - millions could die! Oh, brother. Have a look. (WATCH)

CNN wants you to know that Marco Rubio is hailing the end of USAID — even though 14 MILLION PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE pic.twitter.com/kpoOBOhKBl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

They try this with everything now. Trans the kids or they will unalive…give the government money or people will unalive…if we don’t have complete control, then people will unalive…vote for us or people will unalive…paper staws or unalive…etc. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) July 1, 2025

It’s the ‘boy who cried wolf’ on constant repeat. It doesn’t work anymore.

Posters point out how this barrage of doom is essentially emotional and financial blackmail.

We have to pay other countries to live? That’s the worst blackmail ever — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) July 1, 2025

"Continue the money laundering or everyone dies" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

The grift must flow!

Commenters say CNN is not even trying to use believable sources anymore.

Smh 🤦‍♀️!! Oh and I see she cited the lancet as a news source of the 14 million!! Pathetic ! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 1, 2025

Yes that rag!! Incredible!! 🤡🤦‍♀️ — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 1, 2025

Well, isn’t that something?

One poster hilariously shows how ‘could’ has no power. Others say we must have a daily ticker reporting each death caused by the lack of USAID funding. (WATCH)

"Could"? Isn't that the same as would or should?

If my grandmother had wheels she "could", "would" or "should" have been a bike.

Could is made up, 14 Million people "could" get hit by a bus too. pic.twitter.com/PXhXkwxMf5 — JP (@J_P1776) July 1, 2025

I hope they have an Iraq war style counter so we can keep track of the citizens affected. IDC how many non-citizens are affected by the removal of something they should never have had. — Root (@1960Root) July 1, 2025

Ok cnn, you have at least 3.5 years to prove your point. Report on the people dying as a direct result and with proof, not your normal reporting. I'll be waiting for an update — bmills (@williammil35290) July 1, 2025

14 Million people where, and are US Taxpayers really responsible of those 14 million or their own Governments? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) July 1, 2025

That’s the point. America can’t pay for all the things we need, but we’re expected to prop up dozens or more freeloading countries. Hopefully, the end of USAID will force these nations to find solutions to their own problems instead of using America as a crutch.