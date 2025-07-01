Rubio Announces USAID is Officially Dead and CNN Claims 14 Million Will Die Because the Grift Is Ending

Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

USAID is no more. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced its demise Tuesday on X. USAID was funneling American taxpayer money all over the world (and here at home, too) with no accountability.

Here’s Rubio’s post. (READ)

That’s a nice idea.

Of course, what’s good for America is bad for the Democrat Party, so it quickly activated its ‘journalists’ at CNN to fearmonger - millions could die! Oh, brother. Have a look. (WATCH)

It’s the ‘boy who cried wolf’ on constant repeat. It doesn’t work anymore.

Posters point out how this barrage of doom is essentially emotional and financial blackmail.

The grift must flow!

Commenters say CNN is not even trying to use believable sources anymore.

Well, isn’t that something?

One poster hilariously shows how ‘could’ has no power. Others say we must have a daily ticker reporting each death caused by the lack of USAID funding. (WATCH)

That’s the point. America can’t pay for all the things we need, but we’re expected to prop up dozens or more freeloading countries. Hopefully, the end of USAID will force these nations to find solutions to their own problems instead of using America as a crutch.

