Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the Dems' Week

The winning just keeps on coming! We're not sure how much more we can handle.

Last week the Senate confirmed Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director and he was sworn in shortly thereafter. That alone was enough to make Democrats like the preemptively pardoned serial liar Adam Schiff go crazy, but the person who will be Patel's deputy at the bureau will make the Left need to be put in straitjackets in the coming days (even more than usual)

President Trump made an announcement today which was shared by the new Deputy Director of the FBI:

Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/bJqIDbWLEE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 24, 2025

This is getting so good!

The Deep State is shitting their pants right now 🤣 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 24, 2025

Yeah, pretty much. There's definitely going to be an uptick in Kaopectate sales in the DC area this week, in addition to Google searches for "criminal defense attorneys."

This man was willing to risk his life for President Obama, even though they had differing political views. That’s a worthy deputy director for the nation’s leading law enforcement agency. https://t.co/saXbodlVeu — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) February 24, 2025

Bongino's definitely a fantastic choice.

Kash And Dan



My Lord this will be the greatest FBI we have ever seen https://t.co/6IGi6XIdkS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 24, 2025

This is amazing. 🇺🇸

Thank you for stepping up, Dan Bongino! 🫡 https://t.co/eCZN3mXfGV — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 24, 2025

The DC swamp are losing their minds right now https://t.co/0hPpNx3jIq — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 24, 2025

Absolutely, and that's great news for the republic.