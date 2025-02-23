Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the Dems' Week

Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on February 23, 2025
AngieArtist

The winning just keeps on coming! We're not sure how much more we can handle. 

Last week the Senate confirmed Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director and he was sworn in shortly thereafter. That alone was enough to make Democrats like the preemptively pardoned serial liar Adam Schiff go crazy, but the person who will be Patel's deputy at the bureau will make the Left need to be put in straitjackets in the coming days (even more than usual)

President Trump made an announcement today which was shared by the new Deputy Director of the FBI: 

This is getting so good!

Yeah, pretty much. There's definitely going to be an uptick in Kaopectate sales in the DC area this week, in addition to Google searches for "criminal defense attorneys."

Bongino's definitely a fantastic choice.

Absolutely, and that's great news for the republic.

