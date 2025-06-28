Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the Door

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi thought MAGA could use a tad bit more winning as we head into the weekend. Bondi reportedly fired three January 6 prosecutors late Friday night.

Ok ok, one last late night win 👏🔥



Pam Bondi fires three Jan. 6 prosecutors, sending another chill through DOJ workforce https://t.co/CPLMlJQknZ via @nbcnews — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 28, 2025

Now, that’s funny!

Commenters say the firings are long overdue, but they want Bondi to go even further and completely clean house at the DOJ and the FBI.

Now fire the FBI agents that raided MAL, went after pro-lifers, parents at school boards, and any remaining Russiagate agents. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 28, 2025

This is the only way we restore faith in FBI. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 28, 2025

Also, they should never be allowed to take any state or federal government positions ever. Even city for that matter. — Kenny (@REODUDE) June 28, 2025

Fired is good. Prosecuted for abusing their powers is better. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2025

We would love to see actual prosecutions.

Posters are glad to see these prosecutors being shown the door.

Good riddance! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 28, 2025

Honestly I think some of these goons should be arrested, but this is a start. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 28, 2025

I agree!!! Hey any direction heading in good is a positive one — Magæn America🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@USANadav) June 28, 2025

When justice stops being blind and starts being biased, firings like this feel necessary. — 🍍Ana'el ❤️ (@ItsAnaelMevoung) June 28, 2025

I would’ve thought this would have already happened but clearly thrilled they’re gone. They’ve probably been waiting for the hammer to drop. — LBluue (@LondonBluue) June 28, 2025

Here the thing with Bondi and to a lesser extent Kash, both of whom haven’t delivered as much as we all hoped for.



Trump seems to still believe in them and he’s quick to toss aside people who cross him or work against his agenda.



So I haven’t lost all hope. — Fuckin_Joe (@Freaky2Not) June 28, 2025

Bondi has been criticized for not doing enough. Hopefully, this is a small start to something much bigger.