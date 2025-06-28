Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST...
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the Door

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi thought MAGA could use a tad bit more winning as we head into the weekend. Bondi reportedly fired three January 6 prosecutors late Friday night.

Here’s more. (READ)

Now, that’s funny!

Commenters say the firings are long overdue, but they want Bondi to go even further and completely clean house at the DOJ and the FBI.

We would love to see actual prosecutions.

Posters are glad to see these prosecutors being shown the door.

Bondi has been criticized for not doing enough. Hopefully, this is a small start to something much bigger.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JANUARY 6 PAM BONDI

