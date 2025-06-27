VIP
Androgynous Dems on MSNBC Shaken by SCOTUS Siding with Trump Instead of Out-of-Control Activist Judges

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:15 PM on June 27, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were whining, crying, and lashing out on Friday. All in response to the Supreme Court dashing their tyrannical fantasy of unelected activist judges usurping a duly democratically elected President from exercising his constitutional powers. Well, darn!

Check out the bespectacled buffoons on MSNBC. (WATCH)

It’s pretty hilarious if you ask us.

One commenter says the Democrats are freaking out for being told a specific two-letter word for the first time in their entitled lives.

They’ll be hearing ‘No’ a lot, so they'd better get used to it.

One poster says the Democrats' constant reliance on lawfare and activist judges has turned out to be a good thing for President Donald Trump.

The Democrats overplayed their hand, which caused SCOTUS to rein in their activist judges.

Many posters thought they were seeing androgynous clones on MSNBC.

It’s quite something that we can now tell a person’s political beliefs just by looking at their weird eyeglasses and how they dress themselves.

