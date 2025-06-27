Androgynous Dems on MSNBC Shaken by SCOTUS Siding with Trump Instead of Out-of-Control Activist Judges

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were whining, crying, and lashing out on Friday. All in response to the Supreme Court dashing their tyrannical fantasy of unelected activist judges usurping a duly democratically elected President from exercising his constitutional powers. Well, darn!

Democrats aren't going to make it out of this. Trump has ended them, once and for all.



Today was the final straw. You can hear it in their tone.



"There is a lot of bad news."



"There are no silver linings here."



"The gloves are off. There are no restraints." pic.twitter.com/3zjq1Yi6MP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 27, 2025

Trump’s brought the hammer down, and they’re DONE—finished for good! You hear it in their voices, man: “bad news,” “no silver linings,” “gloves off, no restraints.” They’re shook, and we’re soaring! Keep the faith! — @XTexasGirlX (@XtexasgirlX) June 27, 2025

It’s pretty hilarious if you ask us.

One commenter says the Democrats are freaking out for being told a specific two-letter word for the first time in their entitled lives.

They’re all being told NO for the first time in their lives.

DADDY’S HOME, children.

And sane Americans don’t want you anywhere near power again. EVER. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 27, 2025

They’ll be hearing ‘No’ a lot, so they'd better get used to it.

One poster says the Democrats' constant reliance on lawfare and activist judges has turned out to be a good thing for President Donald Trump.

All the Dems have is lawfare. Its been their fall back for decades. Enact the changes they want through the courts. As they lose the courts, they have nothing left. — Nick Polce (@polce_nick) June 27, 2025

There aren't supposed to be nationwide restraints from district court judges. Why this was allowed this many years with no challenge is crazy. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 27, 2025

Liberals are unwittingly fast-tracking the Trump administration's efforts by helping to set precedents and clarify the law. — Greg Craft (@GregCraft16) June 27, 2025

The Democrats overplayed their hand, which caused SCOTUS to rein in their activist judges.

Many posters thought they were seeing androgynous clones on MSNBC.

Why do Democrat men and women look exactly the same? — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) June 27, 2025

I thought this was Mark Cuban, and that Rachel woman — Derrick Vitello (@TheTrashBinKids) June 27, 2025

They/them all look the same. pic.twitter.com/sRloqxYcud — Mary Grace (@MaryGraceShow) June 27, 2025

Is that Pat from SNL? — Dug (@duginabox) June 27, 2025

That’s because they are wearing TDS goggles. 😀 — larbk (@lb____55) June 27, 2025

Hahahaha whoever sells those is getting rich 💰 — Mary Grace (@MaryGraceShow) June 27, 2025

It’s quite something that we can now tell a person’s political beliefs just by looking at their weird eyeglasses and how they dress themselves.