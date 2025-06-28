Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST Week of Trump’s Presidency

We were all celebrating President Donald Trump’s massive Supreme Court victory over activist judges on Friday. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says it was just one of several victories this week for the Trump administration and the American people.

Advertisement

Here he is on CNN. (WATCH)

This was the BEST week of the Trump presidency (maybe any presidency!) 👇



✅SCOTUS win on activist judges

✅Stock market at record-high

✅Israel-Iran ceasefire

✅Unprecedented Rowanda-Congo peace deal

✅gas prices at 4-year-low



Not tired of winning. pic.twitter.com/dUcr4ttozZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

You are 100% correct.



Almost all of the disappointments we've had with judicial interference were dashed to the side today.



Let the President carry forward the mandate from the American people! — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 28, 2025

Everything is big but I think putting those judges in check is the biggest win. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) June 28, 2025

The Supreme Court slapping the Democrats’ activist judges back to reality allows Trump to finally enact his full agenda.

Jennings was only scratching the surface with his short list. Check out this exhaustive list of Trump's accomplishments for the week compiled by Eric Daugherty.

Wow. A simply stunning week for MAGA. If you're a Trump supporter, you are LOVING it right now. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel, after the nuclear facilities are destroyed. Supreme Court ends the judicial coup by limiting nationwide injunctions. Trump secures 5% of GDP defense spending from *every* NATO country - amounting to billions. Rwanda and the Congo have just signed a peace deal - another war ended. Trump received permission from SCOTUS to send illegals to third party countries. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit RECORD highs. Trump emerges victorious after a Senate attempt to rein in his Iran strikes through a War Powers resolution. The China trade deal has been signed. Several food giants joined the growing list removing artificial dyes from their food products. Economic experts admit total defeat over Trump's tariffs. Social Security handouts saw the largest monthly decline EVER after attempts to end waste, fraud and abuse. "Big Balls" made a return to the Trump admin. General Electric Appliances is moving manufacturing from China to Kentucky, USA. The Pentagon begun reinstating servicemembers wrongfully discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine. The DEI President of University of Virginia resigned after pressure from the Trump admin. It's a good day to be MAGA. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2025

Simply amazing.

Posters couldn’t help but notice how Trump and America winning gave all the Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight the sads.

Scott Jennings always drops the mic but today he was extra special. Did you see their faces?😂🤣😩 — Beltran (@13beltran13) June 28, 2025

You know it's true by how bummed out everyone else looked while you were describing it. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) June 28, 2025

They can't even be happy for the country — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) June 28, 2025

I know! That’s crazy that they can’t even be happy for their own country. That’s why I always say that Democrats hate Americans and hate America. They would rather see us lose. — Beltran (@13beltran13) June 28, 2025

The general rule of thumb is that if it’s good for Americans, Democrats will hate it.