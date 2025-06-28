Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the...
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST Week of Trump’s Presidency

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on June 28, 2025
Twitchy

We were all celebrating President Donald Trump’s massive Supreme Court victory over activist judges on Friday. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says it was just one of several victories this week for the Trump administration and the American people.

Here he is on CNN. (WATCH)

The Supreme Court slapping the Democrats’ activist judges back to reality allows Trump to finally enact his full agenda.

Jennings was only scratching the surface with his short list. Check out this exhaustive list of Trump's accomplishments for the week compiled by Eric Daugherty.

Wow. A simply stunning week for MAGA. If you're a Trump supporter, you are LOVING it right now.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel, after the nuclear facilities are destroyed.

Supreme Court ends the judicial coup by limiting nationwide injunctions.

Trump secures 5% of GDP defense spending from *every* NATO country - amounting to billions.

Rwanda and the Congo have just signed a peace deal - another war ended.

Trump received permission from SCOTUS to send illegals to third party countries.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit RECORD highs.

Trump emerges victorious after a Senate attempt to rein in his Iran strikes through a War Powers resolution.

The China trade deal has been signed.

Several food giants joined the growing list removing artificial dyes from their food products.

Economic experts admit total defeat over Trump's tariffs.

Social Security handouts saw the largest monthly decline EVER after attempts to end waste, fraud and abuse.

"Big Balls" made a return to the Trump admin.

General Electric Appliances is moving manufacturing from China to Kentucky, USA.

The Pentagon begun reinstating servicemembers wrongfully discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine.

The DEI President of University of Virginia resigned after pressure from the Trump admin.

It's a good day to be MAGA.

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2025

Simply amazing.

Posters couldn’t help but notice how Trump and America winning gave all the Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight the sads.

The general rule of thumb is that if it’s good for Americans, Democrats will hate it.

