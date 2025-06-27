Stephen Miller Does Victory Lap After SCOTUS Kills Dems’ Activist Judges Scheme to Derail Trump’s Agenda

It’s MILLER time! White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is relishing this latest Supreme Court decision, which just obliterated the Democrat Party’s plan of using corrupt judges to shut down President Donald Trump’s voter-supported agenda. He’s doing a well-deserved victory lap.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

STEPHEN MILLER: "NO ONE in America consented to being ruled by activist judges in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc... They elected one American President to run the executive branch." "We do NOT elect a marxist judge in a far left city to rule over us. And that's what SCOTUS said today."

Check Miller out on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 STEPHEN MILLER: "NO ONE in America consented to being ruled by activist judges in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc... They elected one American President to run the executive branch."



"We do NOT elect a marxist judge in a far left city to rule over us. And that's what… pic.twitter.com/fBb2l7hLkB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025

Knew it was gonna be fire when I saw this. pic.twitter.com/tTNMWCxQuz — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 27, 2025

Miller was READY 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025

Cocked and Ready! — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) June 27, 2025

One poster says Miller has consistently been calling out the Democrat Party’s activist judges. (WATCH)

Strephen Miller's been calling them out since the beginning of all this nonsense:pic.twitter.com/uttwz0VJof — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 27, 2025

Stephen Miller is a happy man today! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2025

He’s ecstatic, in his own way.

Friday’s victory reminded many posters of what was lost and what must be done moving forward.

I'm just pissed that 5 months of my elected president's term was wasted by activists posing as judges.



I want to see impeachments 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 27, 2025

Exactly. They’ll keep trying to kneecap this administration if there aren’t impeachments. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 27, 2025

I know exactly who should be first up for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/yauNwU5zDq — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) June 27, 2025

Trump should get an extra 5 months tacked on to his presidency — Calling Gloria 🎶🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BeachyCat45) June 28, 2025

We wish that’s how it worked because he’s owed four years because of the Russian collusion hoax.

Posters noted that this is the worst June 27 for the Democrat Party since last year’s June 27.

What a great day for America. June 27th last year was the Trump Biden debate. It’s a special day. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2025

Advertisement

And to think, Biden was "President" for SEVEN months after the disastrous debate! — Gretchs' Michifornia. (@Kwardin2) June 28, 2025

Today was destined to be a triumphant day for Daddy Trump! What a way to celebrate the one year anniversary of sending Biden to the glue factory, then more huge game changing decisions by scotus. Now the agenda hits light speed! MAGA!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍 — Norseman27 (@Norseman2772) June 28, 2025

Many Democrat Party barriers to Trump are now gone. We’re sure Trump will not only take advantage of his Executive Branch powers being affirmed and restored but rub the Democrats’ faces in it every chance he gets.