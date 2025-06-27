VIP
Stephen Miller Does Victory Lap After SCOTUS Kills Dems’ Activist Judges Scheme to Derail Trump’s Agenda

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on June 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s MILLER time!  White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is relishing this latest Supreme Court decision, which just obliterated the Democrat Party’s plan of using corrupt judges to shut down President Donald Trump’s voter-supported agenda. He’s doing a well-deserved victory lap.

Start here. (READ)

STEPHEN MILLER: "NO ONE in America consented to being ruled by activist judges in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc... They elected one American President to run the executive branch."

"We do NOT elect a marxist judge in a far left city to rule over us. And that's what SCOTUS said today." 

Check Miller out on Fox News. (WATCH)

One poster says Miller has consistently been calling out the Democrat Party’s activist judges. (WATCH)

He’s ecstatic, in his own way.

Friday’s victory reminded many posters of what was lost and what must be done moving forward.

We wish that’s how it worked because he’s owed four years because of the Russian collusion hoax.

Posters noted that this is the worst June 27 for the Democrat Party since last year’s June 27.

Many Democrat Party barriers to Trump are now gone. We’re sure Trump will not only take advantage of his Executive Branch powers being affirmed and restored but rub the Democrats’ faces in it every chance he gets.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JUDGES STEPHEN MILLER SUPREME COURT

