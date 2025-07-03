ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign

This video cuts off before this guy finishes his sob story to the press. He managed to bring a small crowd to stand behind him: the woman to his left looks like a local lawmaker, your typical Karen, while the man to his right looks like an attorney. In any case, he shared the harrowing story of how his rights were breached when ICE agents entered the "Employees Only" area of his car wash in California. He claims at first that he thought he was being robbed.

We'll let him tell the harrowing tale for himself.

WATCH: California car wash owner say he experienced a “breach of his rights” when ICE agents walked past an ‘Employees Only’ signpic.twitter.com/R5UQomuFVA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 3, 2025

What breach is it when someone walks through the border into our country without permission? — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) July 3, 2025

He needs a conviction for hiring illegal aliens knowingly. — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) July 3, 2025

Don’t just arrest the illegals, arrest the owners of the businesses who hire them. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 3, 2025

An “Employees Only” sign doesn’t shield you from the law. — Chaz Smith (@ChazSmith) July 3, 2025

Kinda like the sign at the border that they ignored — Blockchain Bull (@Blockchain4Bull) July 3, 2025

“It was wet with water” 😱 — High Desert Goldens of Idaho (@HighDesertGold) July 3, 2025

OMG, he got wet? — Not Faker ☀️ (@dhoddle) July 3, 2025

He does have a point. Those signs are exactly like crime scene tape. — RetiredGuy999 (@RGuy999) July 3, 2025

Cry more biscuit — S L R (@GP_HTR) July 3, 2025

He should sue the State of California for forcing him to hire illegals against his will. — Bunk Strutts (@BunkStrutts) July 3, 2025

By his logic all you have to if you have a warrant is go inside your home and put a homeowner only sign on your door. They can’t touch you. — RtJonesey (@RebsFinsUp) July 3, 2025

It's a fucking car wash. — John Quixote (@johnquiggjr) July 3, 2025

I employed people who were no eligible to work in this country. They were cheap labor that worked hard. I love my slaves. They took my slaves. I may have to close because I can't make a profit without slaves.



Lesson: Democrats love their slaves. — Allan (@baldeagle) July 3, 2025

This was absolutely painful to watch. — Providence Wire (@providence_wire) July 3, 2025

Stuff like this is how you know they have nothing left to fight with. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) July 3, 2025

He should have declared his car wash a sanctuary car wash — then ICE would have no power.

