MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

It's turning into a very bad, horrible, no good week for the Democrats for multiple reasons, and the latest example is a Supreme Court ruling that comes on the heels of the House of Representatives sending the "Big Beautiful Bill" to President Trump's desk for a signature tomorrow afternoon. 

A few days ago the Supreme Court made it clear that some federal judges were wildly overstepping their authority by issuing injunctions to block many things the Trump administration is doing, especially when it comes to the deportation of illegal aliens. 

However, there was at least one federal judge who was undaunted by that ruling and still stepped in to try and halt certain Trump deportations.

Between the successful Iran strikes, passage of the BBB and now this, the Democrats are going to need some therapy: 

Another day, another fat L for the Dems and their fight on behalf of criminal illegals. 

Via Politico

By an apparent 7-2 vote, the justices lifted an order from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy that had blocked the men’s deportation. Murphy took that step despite a Supreme Court ruling last week that put a hold on an earlier, nationwide injunction he issued requiring the administration to give deportees advance notice of their destination and a “meaningful” chance to object if they believed they’d be in danger there.

The Dems are saying the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill thousands of people or more so shouldn't they be grateful for SCOTUS clearing the way for illegals to be sent to safer places? 

Ouch!

The Democrats used to like to say "no one is above the law" and now they can't be reminded about that too much. 

