MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling

It's turning into a very bad, horrible, no good week for the Democrats for multiple reasons, and the latest example is a Supreme Court ruling that comes on the heels of the House of Representatives sending the "Big Beautiful Bill" to President Trump's desk for a signature tomorrow afternoon.

A few days ago the Supreme Court made it clear that some federal judges were wildly overstepping their authority by issuing injunctions to block many things the Trump administration is doing, especially when it comes to the deportation of illegal aliens.

...Trump Administration wins a push back by the Court on lower court judges: Universal injunctions "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 27, 2025

However, there was at least one federal judge who was undaunted by that ruling and still stepped in to try and halt certain Trump deportations.

Between the successful Iran strikes, passage of the BBB and now this, the Democrats are going to need some therapy:

NEW: SCOTUS slaps down federal judge in Boston - green lighting Trump admin efforts to deport a group of illegal aliens with egregious criminal histories & final deportation orders going as far back as 1999 to a third party country - potentially South Sudan. Murderers on plane. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 3, 2025

Another day, another fat L for the Dems and their fight on behalf of criminal illegals.

NEW: The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to deport eight men — currently shackled in a shipping container on a U.S. military base in Djibouti — to South Sudan, a country where they have no ties.



w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/8X31twpELR pic.twitter.com/TT8JHClVCY — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 3, 2025

Via Politico:

By an apparent 7-2 vote, the justices lifted an order from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy that had blocked the men’s deportation. Murphy took that step despite a Supreme Court ruling last week that put a hold on an earlier, nationwide injunction he issued requiring the administration to give deportees advance notice of their destination and a “meaningful” chance to object if they believed they’d be in danger there.

The Dems are saying the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill thousands of people or more so shouldn't they be grateful for SCOTUS clearing the way for illegals to be sent to safer places?

Even Kagan sees the District Court is out of line. pic.twitter.com/0mKopp6lM7 — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) July 3, 2025

Ouch!

The rule of law prevails



Another rogue district court judge slapped down



Murderers and other illegal alien criminals REMOVED from our country



DOJ continues to fight and win on behalf of President Trump’s agenda 🇺🇸 https://t.co/T5EK1nerqh — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) July 3, 2025

The Democrats used to like to say "no one is above the law" and now they can't be reminded about that too much.