NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Townhall Media

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Fusion Ken Dilanian can always be counted on to be a stenographer for the deep state. Last December, he seemed distraught that FBI Director Christopher Wray was preparing for a possible "forced exit" when President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Dilanian argued that Trump was the primary reason for the deterioration of trust in the FBI, with all his "baseless" accusations of weaponization. Now, of course, all of the same people are freaking out that Kash Patel will weaponize the FBI.

Dilanian contacted some anonymous FBI officials who told him that the news that Dan Bongino had been appointed as deputy director had current and former FBI officials "appalled—and extremely concerned for the national security of the country."

… prolific conspiracy theorist. He has never spent a day working at the FBI, but he has spent many hours spouting baseless falsehoods about the bureau, such as that the FBI lied when they said they don’t have a suspect in the pipe bombs as outside the RNC and DNC on 1/15/21. Current and former FBI officials are appalled—and extremely concerned for the national security of the country.

OK, so who planted the pipe bombs?

We don't care that "traditionally" FBI directors were career agents. That's who we voted to get booted out of the FBI and restore its reputation.

***

