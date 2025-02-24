NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Fusion Ken Dilanian can always be counted on to be a stenographer for the deep state. Last December, he seemed distraught that FBI Director Christopher Wray was preparing for a possible "forced exit" when President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Dilanian argued that Trump was the primary reason for the deterioration of trust in the FBI, with all his "baseless" accusations of weaponization. Now, of course, all of the same people are freaking out that Kash Patel will weaponize the FBI.

Dilanian contacted some anonymous FBI officials who told him that the news that Dan Bongino had been appointed as deputy director had current and former FBI officials "appalled—and extremely concerned for the national security of the country."

Traditionally, the deputy FBI director has been a career FBI agent. That is particularly important when the director has no experience at the FBI. Donald Trump tonight announced he is appointing as deputy director Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and prolific conspiracy… — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 24, 2025

… prolific conspiracy theorist. He has never spent a day working at the FBI, but he has spent many hours spouting baseless falsehoods about the bureau, such as that the FBI lied when they said they don’t have a suspect in the pipe bombs as outside the RNC and DNC on 1/15/21. Current and former FBI officials are appalled—and extremely concerned for the national security of the country.

OK, so who planted the pipe bombs?

No one cares what has been done “traditionally.”



You don’t get to politicize and weaponize the FBI for a decade and then cry about tradition when people within the FBI aren’t chosen to fix the FBI. https://t.co/qs54cOYDHD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 24, 2025

He's scared of losing his sources. — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) February 24, 2025

Yes, when a previous administration socially and very publicly politicizes the FBI, this is what happens.



So enjoy it, I guess. Theory of slippery slopes. You didn't care. https://t.co/clow4AJsF6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2025

The only way to repair the reputation of the FBI is to bring in outsiders to reform it. And who are willing to declassify files that may bring embarrassment to those who engaged in shady dealings.



Make the FBI great again, everyone wins in that scenario. — RandyLH (@RandyLH1) February 24, 2025

Traditionally, FBI employees wouldn't participate in public political stunts. pic.twitter.com/gau7nYsdXT — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) February 24, 2025

"Traditionally" we did not have a President of the USA with early stage dementia covered up by his VP, staff and media but here we are. — Becker (@guttermouth719) February 24, 2025

Oh no, the same FBI that ran political ops, covered for Hunter, and botched every major case in the last decade is “appalled”? Maybe if they did their jobs instead of acting like a corrupt Praetorian Guard, an outsider wouldn’t be necessary. Cry harder. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 24, 2025

"Career FBI agents" are why we're in the mess we are today.

In fact, I want the end of "career bureaucrats" in all government agencies. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) February 24, 2025

We don't care that "traditionally" FBI directors were career agents. That's who we voted to get booted out of the FBI and restore its reputation.

