CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their Iran Strike Flub

justmindy
justmindy | 2:55 PM on June 26, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN has been in full cover up mode trying to diffuse the criticism for their 'intelligence leak' on the effects of the Iran bombing. Most people don't have 24 hours a day to watch the station and keep track of what they said and what they didn't say. Thankfully, Nicholas Fondacaro was kind enough to compile it and put it in a tweet thread. Spread it wide and far. 

They conveniently forget the internet is forever. 

So, the first time it is mentioned is when Secretary Hegseth pushes back. Not before then. 

Oof! That's going to leave a mark.

Listen closely. You'll never hear that caveat.

Nicholas has those receipts on lock down. 

The easy answer as to why they keep messing up is they are constantly focused on undermining Trump and they can't find anything significant to criticize.

They are hoping viewers aren't paying attention.

Treat them like an enemy and prove them wrong at every turn. 

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN MEDIA BIAS PETE HEGSETH

