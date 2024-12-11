NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI

House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Th...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 11, 2024

Good news, everyone! As we reported one month ago, NBC News was reporting that FBI Director Christopher Wray was preparing for a possible "forced exit" when President-elect Donald Trump was inaugurated. Like so many others in the deep state, Wray has decided to resign before he can be fired. On Truth Social, Trump called it a "great day for America."

Don't forget setting up a special FBI task force to monitor school board meetings.

NBC News' "Fusion" Ken Dilanian seems disappointed at Wray's resignation.

Half the country doesn't trust the FBI and that's Trump's fault. If we were Dilanian, we wouldn't be bringing up the FBI's role in "investigating" January 6.

As "chief intelligence analyst."

