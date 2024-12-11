NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI

Good news, everyone! As we reported one month ago, NBC News was reporting that FBI Director Christopher Wray was preparing for a possible "forced exit" when President-elect Donald Trump was inaugurated. Like so many others in the deep state, Wray has decided to resign before he can be fired. On Truth Social, Trump called it a "great day for America."

🚨Trump reacts to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s resignation and says he looks forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation. pic.twitter.com/y7hR1A98LZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 11, 2024

Christopher Wray stepping down after seven horrific years of FBI corruption. Not necessarily worse than Comey or J. Edgar Hoover, but a continuation of their abuses of rule of law. He defiantly enabled and supported the politicized leadership of the bureau. pic.twitter.com/4nXRyb7R4m — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 11, 2024

Resignation of Christopher Wray is years overdue. Never forget: He allowed the FBI to recruit informants in Catholic parishes. He sent SWAT teams to terrorize pro-lifers. He worked hand-in-glove with the Big Tech corporations to censor speech of everyday Americans. Disgraceful — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 11, 2024

Don't forget setting up a special FBI task force to monitor school board meetings.

NBC News' "Fusion" Ken Dilanian seems disappointed at Wray's resignation.

NBC's Ken Dilanian whines during a Special Report on FBI Director Chris Wray stepping down that "perhaps no one is more to blame than Mr. Trump" for why Americans no longer trust the FBI thanks to "baseless" accusations pic.twitter.com/diZyOfShee — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 11, 2024

Half the country doesn't trust the FBI and that's Trump's fault. If we were Dilanian, we wouldn't be bringing up the FBI's role in "investigating" January 6.

Poor delusional Fusion Ken. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 11, 2024

Wray embodied the concept of misfeasance — misdeeds that have a fig leaf of legitimacy — and he leaves behind an agency that has lost any moral compass it may have ever had. Thankfully @Kash_Patel knows this and will clean house soon. — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) December 11, 2024

He got it partly right. Corrected statements:



“Perhaps no one is more to thank than Mr. Trump” for planning to replace those like Mr Wray. Americans no longer trust those in charge of the FBI. This is due to Mr. Wray presenting ‘baseless’ accusations continually.”

🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸 — Chris Denson (@DensonChris) December 11, 2024

Baseless? It’s all in black and white my friend! We watched play out in real time! — Random A Hole (@randomAhole209) December 11, 2024

It’s almost as if Ken has picked a side. 😏 — David J (@DavidDJohnson) December 11, 2024

So, Trump hid Hunter's laptop for years? — Chris with a K🇺🇸 (@KriswithaC1) December 11, 2024

I must be reading this wrong. It sounds like you're saying people lost faith in the FBI because of President Trump's baseless accusations, not the FBI's. — Dusty Storm (@DustyStorm1897) December 11, 2024

Ken, I'm sure Trump is sorry for being such a target for Wray's FBI. — Brett DeVault (@devault_brett) December 11, 2024

BASELESS 🤣🤣🤣 Strzok & Page's texts weren't baseless accusations (crazy they got a settlement). FISA lies were not baseless. Spying on the 2016 campaign & transition was not baseless. Come on. Stop trying to gaslight us. We lived through it! — dru edwards (@dru_ed) December 11, 2024

Is he still getting his news from the CIA? — Disenfranchised (@BostonSweetSox) December 11, 2024

Ken Dilanian, for those who don't know, literally used to clear his stories with the CIA before he would publish them when he was an intelligence reporter with the LA Times. https://t.co/YXdOwpAxXD pic.twitter.com/gtNM1T2ZnX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2024

Have a feeling we will be hearing about many more corrupt abuses that occurred in the DOJ and FBI over the past 7 years. Time to light it up. 💥 — Tara (@Tarapin28) December 11, 2024

@KenDilanianNBC: In this video clip you mention the existence of "Donald Trump's enemies list." This is a bold assertion. Have you seen the list you reference first-hand or is its existence based on a source you have? If neither, why did you make this statement? — That Guy You Like 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@craigtherandall) December 11, 2024

100% correct. Trump is the reason no one trusts the FBI.



The FBI was weaponized to go after him, so without Trump, this would not have happened.



This is what you meant, right Ken? — Bryan Chalker (@bryanchalker) December 11, 2024

To counter Mr. Dilanian's rather ignorant statement of Trump being the issue, I present former FBI agent Mr. Peter Stzrok... pic.twitter.com/u4c861QzRF — old_jester (@old_jester1968) December 11, 2024

'Baseless allegations' are the retirement words of Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, and now Wray. FBI leadership corruption faces zero consequences. I'm sure Wray will be picked up in t minus no seconds by CNN/MSNBC or both. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) December 11, 2024

As "chief intelligence analyst."

Fusion Ken is a useful tool that has participated in many of their operations against their political opponents. All while posing as a journalist. The next FBI should investigate @KenDilanianNBC — General Maximus (@General30775711) December 11, 2024

