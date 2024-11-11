FBI Director Christopher Wray Preparing for a Possible 'Forced Exit'

NBC News is reporting that FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing for a possible "forced exit" when Donald Trump is inaugurated. Firing Wray should definitely be a Day 1 priority. The last we knew, Wray was joining Alejandro Mayorkas in blowing off testifying before the House Homeland Security regarding the assassination of Trump.

Under Wray, we never found the pipe bomber, but we did manage to find out who used an ATM within blocks of the Capitol Building on January 6.

NBC NEWS: FBI Director Christopher Wray preparing for possible forced exit under Trump — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 12, 2024

NBC News reports:

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Donald Trump's team are planning for the possibility that the president-elect will replace Wray during the new administration, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News. One person under consideration for Wray's job is Trump adviser Kash Patel, who is also being considered to lead the CIA, according to two other sources. … Trump campaigned in part on the idea of cleaning house at an FBI he has claimed is full of politically motivated and corrupt executives. He has frequently criticized Wray over the years, though not nearly as much as he has gone after other officials at the Justice Department, which oversees the FBI. … In July, Trump demanded Wray resign “NOW” after he testified before Congress that Trump’s ear injury from the attempt on his life that month might not have come from a bullet.

Appointing Wray was one of Trump's worst mistakes. Hopefully, that mistake can be fixed.

Wray had recently said he'd be retiring before Inauguration Day, and now NBC News is telling us he preparing to be forced out. In other case, he needs to be gone on January 20.

