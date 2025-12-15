BREAKING UPDATE: Rob Reiner And His Wife Are Confirmed Dead (UPDATE: Murdered by...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on December 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Christmas is coming, and the holiday spirit has arrived, but that doesn't mean Mondays are going to be wonderful. So, while the memes might get more festive around here, we're still going to need them to get the week started the right way - with laughs.

As is often the case, we had so many memes, clips, and funny jokes to choose from that we had to cut plenty from the list. (We can only include so many, and then your phones start blowing up, and we certainly don't want to be the reason your Monday is even worse!)

Let's get to it!

Yes, that's just what we need today. Keep 'em coming!

We're not gonna lie: We're really feeling that one this week. 😂

In fact …

… thanks for the reminder. It's not so much wrapping on the floor that's the problem. It's trying to get back up off the floor when you're done. LOL.

'Help! I've wrapped presents, and I can't get up!'

We've seen the dark side of people trying to tell others how to grieve recently. Everyone is different, and this is just fantastic!

Conan even offered a follow-up later:

LOL.

Things have already turned a bit dark here, so we might as well throw this one out there. The guy trying not to laugh got us. 😂

All hail New Balance! LOL.

LOLOLOL! We love this one.

HAHA! That is some very serious putty! 😂

There were A LOT of dad-style jokes this week, and we're not complaining!

It's like that college professor who told you on the first day of class that nobody would get an A. 😂

Things don't always work out as we expect, do they? Nice kitchen though.

We've definitely entered stage 2.

LOL! That's messed up.

We're not sure where these guys are from, but we'd guess Chicago. We can just imagine them watching 'da Bears' on Sunday. 😂

We may never look at Mary Poppins the same way ever again.

HA!

LOLOLOL!

'The archaeologist I thought I'd become. The archaeologist I became.'

Hey, that's one way to make yourself feel better about cleaning up after your cat. Dogs don't even make it adventurous for you. 😂

We watched this thinking, 'Ok, it's sort of funny, but we're not sure it's going to make the cut' … and then it got to the Miley Cyrus one, and we nearly died. 😂😂😂

Yes, that's what we're talkin' about! LOL.

'Over 1500 men found themselves talking to the Atlanta Humane Society about an 8-week old Labrador retriever.'

Well played, indeed! 😂

LOL! You would receive similar medical treatment from Dr Jill Biden.

'I learned it from watching you, okay?' (That one was for the '80s kids.)

Sometimes you get a glimpse that you're doing something right. That's what this dad just experienced. 😂

Could they, though? LOL.

Oh man! 😂

LOL! It starts: 'Me playing Call of Duty wondering why there's no sound'.

It doesn't mention Mrs Thirsty's full name, but we're betting it was Peg.

Some of you fellas out there are going to try this. Let us know how it works out for you. 😂

Why do we picture many of you being exactly like this in Home Depot?

Nice!

About 18 hours later, he is going to have a vowel movement. Sorry! 😂

Orange cat is about to cause some serious trouble!

LOLOLOL!

Nicely captioned! 😂

You'd think she'd be happier to finally escape that place. You have to admire her consistency.

You youngins will wonder how exaggerated memes like this are, but we can tell you that this one is absolutely 100 per cent accurate. 😂

Sounds about right.

Our classic comedy clip this week is actually a commercial. Okay, we're stretching it a bit because it's not super old (2013), but it's a classic to us.

LOL. We remember seeing this one for the first time and dying laughing at 'I shipped my bed!' 😂😂😂

That's the kind of thing Mondays will drive you to do.

That's gonna do it for us this week, folks. It's been fun, as always. Now go take charge of this Monday and own it. Also, get your Christmas shopping done, send those cards, ship your pants … See you next week!

Until we meme again …

