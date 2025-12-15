Monday Morning Meme Madness

Christmas is coming, and the holiday spirit has arrived, but that doesn't mean Mondays are going to be wonderful. So, while the memes might get more festive around here, we're still going to need them to get the week started the right way - with laughs.
As is often the case, we had so many memes, clips, and funny jokes to choose from that we had to cut plenty from the list. (We can only include so many, and then your phones start blowing up, and we certainly don't want to be the reason your Monday is even worse!)
Let's get to it!
December 8, 2025
Yes, that's just what we need today. Keep 'em coming!
Age comes for us all 😢 pic.twitter.com/GwwelUCXbS— People Of The Internet (@PeopleOfTheInt) December 10, 2025
We're not gonna lie: We're really feeling that one this week. 😂
In fact …
A gentle reminder that if your birth year starts with a 19.. you should consider wrapping the Christmas presents on a table and not on the floor— F***in’ Princess (@8WithaTiara) December 14, 2025
… thanks for the reminder. It's not so much wrapping on the floor that's the problem. It's trying to get back up off the floor when you're done. LOL.
'Help! I've wrapped presents, and I can't get up!'
Bros can get you through the darkest times pic.twitter.com/exf8s1nn6M— Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) December 11, 2025
We've seen the dark side of people trying to tell others how to grieve recently. Everyone is different, and this is just fantastic!
Conan even offered a follow-up later:
My sister Kate has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/pCdlliRBMr— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 11, 2025
LOL.
Raise your hand if you watched this twice 🙋♀️ pic.twitter.com/yZYFUB4L4B— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 11, 2025
Things have already turned a bit dark here, so we might as well throw this one out there. The guy trying not to laugh got us. 😂
Recommended
December 9, 2025
All hail New Balance! LOL.
This Is A Classic 😭 pic.twitter.com/v0rtsnp96M— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) December 11, 2025
LOLOLOL! We love this one.
December 8, 2025
HAHA! That is some very serious putty! 😂
December 8, 2025
There were A LOT of dad-style jokes this week, and we're not complaining!
December 8, 2025
It's like that college professor who told you on the first day of class that nobody would get an A. 😂
December 14, 2025
Things don't always work out as we expect, do they? Nice kitchen though.
December 8, 2025
We've definitely entered stage 2.
Throwback Thursday 🔙 🕒 🔥!! pic.twitter.com/0KMELV3jhp— Johnny Cadillac (@lippyent) December 11, 2025
LOL! That's messed up.
I love it! These firefighters really know how to strike a pose 😂🔥🚒🎄 pic.twitter.com/vDu5ZS6tir— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 14, 2025
We're not sure where these guys are from, but we'd guess Chicago. We can just imagine them watching 'da Bears' on Sunday. 😂
GM— pic.twitter.com/ya7TVaPKlu— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 11, 2025
We may never look at Mary Poppins the same way ever again.
December 10, 2025
HA!
December 10, 2025
LOLOLOL!
'The archaeologist I thought I'd become. The archaeologist I became.'
Hey, that's one way to make yourself feel better about cleaning up after your cat. Dogs don't even make it adventurous for you. 😂
The Miley Cyrus one though 😳🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fc9xu5O5U7— Mandy 🌹 (@BasedRose) December 14, 2025
We watched this thinking, 'Ok, it's sort of funny, but we're not sure it's going to make the cut' … and then it got to the Miley Cyrus one, and we nearly died. 😂😂😂
December 11, 2025
Yes, that's what we're talkin' about! LOL.
Well played. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YL2ZlUM8y3— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 10, 2025
'Over 1500 men found themselves talking to the Atlanta Humane Society about an 8-week old Labrador retriever.'
Well played, indeed! 😂
December 11, 2025
LOL! You would receive similar medical treatment from Dr Jill Biden.
December 11, 2025
'I learned it from watching you, okay?' (That one was for the '80s kids.)
Proud dad moment 🤣pic.twitter.com/wJvwGNMwDY— Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) December 14, 2025
Sometimes you get a glimpse that you're doing something right. That's what this dad just experienced. 😂
December 11, 2025
Could they, though? LOL.
Rumors now coming out of Ann Arbor that has had inappropriate relationships with several 8 pound cheesecakes https://t.co/rtX23f1fMU— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 11, 2025
Oh man! 😂
December 11, 2025
LOL! It starts: 'Me playing Call of Duty wondering why there's no sound'.
Simply stupendous pic.twitter.com/jgy24QtgZl— Dr Peter Caddick-Adams #StandwithUkraine (@militaryhistori) December 11, 2025
It doesn't mention Mrs Thirsty's full name, but we're betting it was Peg.
December 13, 2025
Some of you fellas out there are going to try this. Let us know how it works out for you. 😂
Wait til you see his face 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CymuIc8ewV— Iris Seraphina (@iris_seraphina) December 14, 2025
Why do we picture many of you being exactly like this in Home Depot?
Me: When I eat alphabet soup, I only eat the vowels.— PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) December 14, 2025
Wife: Why?
Me: Sometimes.
Nice!
About 18 hours later, he is going to have a vowel movement. Sorry! 😂
December 13, 2025
Orange cat is about to cause some serious trouble!
Historians in 2369 trying to figure out what JD Vance looked like pic.twitter.com/3BY62cgpFV— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) December 14, 2025
LOLOLOL!
French Revolution Lego set. pic.twitter.com/Ut9JwJH7U6— Holden (@Holden114) December 14, 2025
Nicely captioned! 😂
She ran away from the museum 😂 pic.twitter.com/S9VrthHfsS— Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) December 14, 2025
You'd think she'd be happier to finally escape that place. You have to admire her consistency.
December 14, 2025
You youngins will wonder how exaggerated memes like this are, but we can tell you that this one is absolutely 100 per cent accurate. 😂
December 15, 2025
Sounds about right.
Our classic comedy clip this week is actually a commercial. Okay, we're stretching it a bit because it's not super old (2013), but it's a classic to us.
This commercial should have saved Kmart, it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/K5nRECGwEc— History Defined (@historydefined) December 11, 2025
LOL. We remember seeing this one for the first time and dying laughing at 'I shipped my bed!' 😂😂😂
December 11, 2025
That's the kind of thing Mondays will drive you to do.
That's gonna do it for us this week, folks. It's been fun, as always. Now go take charge of this Monday and own it. Also, get your Christmas shopping done, send those cards, ship your pants … See you next week!
Until we meme again …
