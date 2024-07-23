Mayorkas, Wray Decline to Appear at Assassination Hearings

As Twitchy reported earlier, (former) Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has reportedly resigned after being pummeled by both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill Monday. Rep. Nancy Mace even offered to turn over her five minutes to Cheatle to write her resignation letter. The more we learn about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the bigger a failure the Secret Service seems to have been.

On Tuesday, the House Homeland Security again met to discuss the many failures that led up to Trump's near-assassination, and Fox News reported that Cheatle, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray all declined to appear.

🚨BREAKING: On day two of the Trump assassination hearing, the heads of the Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security declined to testify before the committee. pic.twitter.com/BdkA7dxzSo — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) July 23, 2024

Just a reminder: on July 13, an assassin's bullet grazed Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, missing his head by less than an inch. That's kind of a big deal, but it's already been overshadowed by President Joe Biden dropping out of the race after insisting he wasn't dropping out of the race.

Mayorkas had already spoken in support of Cheatle to the press. He even released a statement on "recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement." Wray, as far as we know, has said nothing.

This is really, really bad. — USA #1 (@USANumberOne_) July 23, 2024

They don’t apparently need to answer to the American people — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) July 23, 2024

Difficult to testify when you are implicated in the crime — Ron Allen (@RonAlle77582890) July 23, 2024

They're doing their damnedest to push me out of the "it was sheer incompetence" camp with their behavior. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 23, 2024





Even if they did show up. “We can’t comment on an ongoing investigation” — OkJulie (@Serenityin24) July 23, 2024

How is this an OPTION?? — Where’s the FUNDS? 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@_kristy77) July 23, 2024

Send the subpoenas. — The Media Lies (@MeganSmiles) July 23, 2024

Subpoena them all and then arrest them when they don't show up! — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) July 23, 2024

All three should be fired. — 1234567890 (@OSUhasnoIQ) July 23, 2024

Should have been fired years ago.

Telling — Free (@DonFree53965920) July 23, 2024

Because it appears they were involved in the assassination attempt. Why else would they decline to speak? — PunkBass7 (@punkbass7) July 23, 2024

In other words, arrogance and impunity. “We don’t have to answer to anyone”. — Garage Band Hedge Fund (@motion2action) July 23, 2024

How were they not subpoenaed? They should have been obligated to testify. Blowing off the hearing is a really bad look.

