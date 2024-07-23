Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Mayorkas, Wray Decline to Appear at Assassination Hearings

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported earlier, (former) Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has reportedly resigned after being pummeled by both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill Monday. Rep. Nancy Mace even offered to turn over her five minutes to Cheatle to write her resignation letter. The more we learn about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the bigger a failure the Secret Service seems to have been.

On Tuesday, the House Homeland Security again met to discuss the many failures that led up to Trump's near-assassination, and Fox News reported that Cheatle, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FBI Director Christopher Wray all declined to appear.

Just a reminder: on July 13, an assassin's bullet grazed Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, missing his head by less than an inch. That's kind of a big deal, but it's already been overshadowed by President Joe Biden dropping out of the race after insisting he wasn't dropping out of the race.

Mayorkas had already spoken in support of Cheatle to the press. He even released a statement on "recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement." Wray, as far as we know, has said nothing.

Should have been fired years ago.

How were they not subpoenaed? They should have been obligated to testify. Blowing off the hearing is a really bad look.

