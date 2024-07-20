After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels' of Girl Agents

Let's take a moment to set the stage. We are one week out from a former President and current leading candidate for the 2024 race almost losing his life. That hasn't happened in 40 years. Not only that, but a patriotic American lost his life protecting his family and two others were very seriously injured. Seeking answers and demanding accountability should be all the media and government personnel are focused on. Now, lets check in with Secretary Mayorkas, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, to see what he has to say.

Statement regarding recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement: https://t.co/NaTdDM0R85 pic.twitter.com/dkCY7Yoalb — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) July 20, 2024

Where are the cameras? This has to be a joke. They have to be joking.

After Secret Service’s shocking negligence in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security is ready to talk about …. sexism



DHS needs to address the utter mission failure that nearly cost a former POTUS & current prez candidate his life https://t.co/xEVBS3rLEx — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 20, 2024

One would think!

Very few rational people oppose “women in law enforcement.”



What freaks rational people out is when out-of-shape and uncoordinated men or women, who clearly can’t handle the stress of the job, are assigned to the secret service. https://t.co/XxYR7EBbVE — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) July 20, 2024

What freaks people out is seeing a 20 year old kid who works at a nursing home able to outwit the Secret Service of the United States. That's a problem.

Nobody is saying women can’t run intelligence units or even serve as snipers. The issue is that a 5’2” agent who weighs like 99 pounds cannot possibly defend a man who is a full foot taller and wider than her!!! Please engage with the criticism on the merits and report back. https://t.co/rDJ4pRQFLv — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) July 20, 2024

Let short women be on the detail to protect other short women. Give them to Jill Biden and give Trump people who come up past his shoulder, for goodness sake.

THIS is what you’re most concerned about? How about firing the Director of the Secret Service - not because she’s a woman but because she abjectly failed to protect a recent, and probably next President of the United States? https://t.co/tluHOFhIer — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 20, 2024

He is basically rearranging chairs on a ship that's going down.

Honestly, right now those 'women' who look like men would be welcome.

That this is a top priority right now helps explain the dangerous rot that's going on in gov't. https://t.co/TLWiGxIxRR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 20, 2024

Stop gaslighting.



We all saw the overweight agent who couldn’t holster her weapon and who looked way out of her element.



Having people like her tasked with protecting world leaders is dangerous. https://t.co/WXcwHiIdi4 — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 20, 2024

This is a microcosm of the Biden administration. No one believes that women should be kept from opportunities, but this administration plays the victim card to excuse how pathetically they’ve run the country. https://t.co/4akHr87WPZ — daveybasinger (@davidbasinger) July 20, 2024

I’m just gonna leave this right here…. We all have eyes we can see… https://t.co/IDqb0ctnO8 — Liberty Quest (@LibertyQuest76) July 20, 2024

People living in reality can see it. Apparently, Mayorkas is living in his own utopian DEI fantasy world and people are dying due to his negligence.