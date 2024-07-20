After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels' of Girl Agents

POLITICO: Trump to Emerge Unscathed From Lawfare Because of Judges He Appointed
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on July 20, 2024
Twitchy

Let's take a moment to set the stage. We are one week out from a former President and current leading candidate for the 2024 race almost losing his life. That hasn't happened in 40 years. Not only that, but a patriotic American lost his life protecting his family and two others were very seriously injured. Seeking answers and demanding accountability should be all the media and government personnel are focused on. Now, lets check in with Secretary Mayorkas, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, to see what he has to say. 

Where are the cameras? This has to be a joke. They have to be joking.

One would think!

What freaks people out is seeing a 20 year old kid who works at a nursing home able to outwit the Secret Service of the United States. That's a problem. 

Let short women be on the detail to protect other short women. Give them to Jill Biden and give Trump people who come up past his shoulder, for goodness sake.

He is basically rearranging chairs on a ship that's going down.

Honestly, right now those 'women' who look like men would be welcome.

People living in reality can see it. Apparently, Mayorkas is living in his own utopian DEI fantasy world and people are dying due to his negligence.

