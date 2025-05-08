BREAKING: Catholic Church Elects New Pope

'Habemus Papam!'

The Catholic Church has elected a new Pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88.

This is how the process will play out:

The newly elected Pope will be asked if he accepts the responsibilities of the office, and then he will chose his papal name. The Protodeacon appears on the balcony of St. Peter's to announce we have a Pope and, in Latin, reveals the birth and papal name of the new pontiff.

Then the pope delivers his first apostolic blessing, the Urbi et Orbi, from the balcony of St. Peter's.

We do not yet know who the Pope is, but will update you once that's been announced.

We will see.

The crowds in St. Peter's Square are cheering, crying, and clapping waiting to get a glimpse of the new Pope.

This is this writer's third papal conclave.

Praying he's a good one.