BREAKING: Catholic Church Elects New Pope

'Habemus Papam!'
The Catholic Church has elected a new Pope, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at the age of 88.
🚨 #BREAKING: White smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025
A new pope has been chosen! pic.twitter.com/dAasW3Vs9J
This is how the process will play out:
The newly elected Pope will be asked if he accepts the responsibilities of the office, and then he will chose his papal name. The Protodeacon appears on the balcony of St. Peter's to announce we have a Pope and, in Latin, reveals the birth and papal name of the new pontiff.
Then the pope delivers his first apostolic blessing, the Urbi et Orbi, from the balcony of St. Peter's.
White smoke! The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected the new Pope. He will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica. pic.twitter.com/XejI7mY43m— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025
We do not yet know who the Pope is, but will update you once that's been announced.
Please let it be @CardinalTurkson. He is a true Holy Man, a bridge builder and so good with the youth. And, Africa is the future of the Church. Praying...— Eric Michael Harr (@ericharr) May 8, 2025
We will see.
BREAKING: White smoke is beginning to emerge from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel.— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2025
This means a new pontiff has been elected on the second day of the conclave
Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/hVzePzyMqJ
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/OaLyMtGnZ4
The crowds in St. Peter's Square are cheering, crying, and clapping waiting to get a glimpse of the new Pope.
BREAKING: White smoke appears from the Sistine Chapel, signaling a new pope has been elected.— ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2025
Watch ABC for live coverage. https://t.co/boci62JFy1 pic.twitter.com/1CS9bhrAOi
This is this writer's third papal conclave.
WHITE SMOKE!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2025
A pope has been chosen! pic.twitter.com/Nn5wj6n1Su
Praying he's a good one.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member