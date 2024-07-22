LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twit...
AP Headline About Biden Dropping Out Sounds Like It Was Written by an...
"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things...
*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Step...
Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to...
Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be...
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've...
UNFIT: There's More Evidence Kamala Harris Participated in an Insurrection Than Donald Tru...
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Coronation: Kamala Harris Has Already Locked Down the Delegations of Five States
The Defenders of Democracy Are Finally Reaping What They've Sown

Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to Secret Service Director (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on July 22, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Secret Service Director Cheatle is testifying today about the Trump assassination attempt ... and it's not going so well for her. We've seen and covered a lot of testimony over the years but this has been absolutely brutal.

Advertisement

Even Democrats are laying into Cheatle.

It's true.

Of course, they're not quite as savage as Rep. Nancy Mace who made a very kind and friendly offer to Cheatle:

OH DAMN

And EL OH EL.

Totally borrowing 'full Waffle House'.

Republicans are always the adults in the room, and what has that gotten them?

Cheatle is in serious CYA mode.

We so rarely see any of these people held accountable, we'd be shocked to see it start now.

Cheatle is coming across as detached and above it all which is not helping her.

Clearly.

Recommended

"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE
Doug P.
Advertisement

And then some.

Gosh.

We're seeing lots and lots of people who disagree with Cheatle.

Just sayin'.

=======================================================================

Related:

LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND

*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION NANCY MACE SECRET SERVICE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND
Sam J.
*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'
Sam J.
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread
Sam J.
Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to Serve Only Until January
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE Doug P.
Advertisement