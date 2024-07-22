Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to Secret Service Director (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Secret Service Director Cheatle is testifying today about the Trump assassination attempt ... and it's not going so well for her. We've seen and covered a lot of testimony over the years but this has been absolutely brutal.

Even Democrats are laying into Cheatle.

It's true.

Of course, they're not quite as savage as Rep. Nancy Mace who made a very kind and friendly offer to Cheatle:

SAVAGE REP. MACE: “Would you like to use my five minutes to draft your resignation letter?" pic.twitter.com/4DZdbY5fGh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2024

OH DAMN

And EL OH EL.

She went full Waffle House on her and I love it. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) July 22, 2024

Totally borrowing 'full Waffle House'.

The time to be nice is over. Finally a woman with guts saying what everyone is thinking. She’s been watching my videos. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 22, 2024

Republicans are always the adults in the room, and what has that gotten them?

She should have took her up on that offer.

Cheatle knows nothing about this case and refuses to answer questions. — American Penguin (@mmshaked) July 22, 2024

Cheatle is in serious CYA mode.

Cheatle should’ve been handcuffed and arrested as soon as this hearing ended. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 22, 2024

We so rarely see any of these people held accountable, we'd be shocked to see it start now.

The attitude of the Director is what is bringing out the onslaught by the members. Indifference isn’t a good look. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 22, 2024

Cheatle is coming across as detached and above it all which is not helping her.

Clearly.

And then some.

Brutal.

I love it.

No patience for uselessness. — MaX Falstein 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇭🇰🇪🇪 (@MaXFalstein) July 22, 2024

Cheatle: "I think that I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time."



What a joke. — Abhishek Verma (@itsAbhishek0) July 22, 2024

Gosh.

We're seeing lots and lots of people who disagree with Cheatle.

Just sayin'.

