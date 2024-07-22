GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

If you take the most annoying, obnoxious, uninformed, and dumbest among us seriously then you think Joe Biden somehow magically SAVED THE COUNTRY yesterday when he dropped out of the upcoming presidential election. Granted, we have yet to see Biden himself and we all know that he did not write the letter (Steve did!), but that hasn't stopped Leftists, Democrats, Hollywood and other mouth-breathers from taking to social media to pretend Biden is just like George Washington.

Advertisement

Just older and ... well, way dumber.

There are lots and lots of ridiculous people acting like Biden did actually cure cancer or something (he's been making that promise for years) BUT here are the most annoying.

So far:

This is what it looks like when you put your own ego aside for the good of the country. Wow. https://t.co/3QNLgSQJ9F — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 21, 2024

HA HA HA HA

This is what it looks like when the elites decide you're no longer of use to your country. Fixed it for her.

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

His post continues (sorry):

Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.#VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy

The force is NOT strong with Mark.

MSNBC’s Mika: Biden’s “stuttering and bumbling” was part of his “touch”



pic.twitter.com/Fp3Hxf76kp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 22, 2024

She sounds like she's eulogizing him, FFS.

President Biden will go down in history as one of our greatest Presidents. Accomplishing more in 4 years than many accomplished in 8 years. He is also an honorable man. A decent man. And a person who has always put the country first. pic.twitter.com/9m3aF8yfFJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 22, 2024

Greatest presidents? Really Karine? We get it, they pay you to lie and say stupid stuff but that sounds like a bunch of malarkey to us.

Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris in new selfless act of service. Everyone should read Jen Psaki’s article about the REAL Joe Biden to learn how amazing the man and his career have been and how much strength he shows in his decision to step aside! https://t.co/wLlO7Jm4Ad — Cam Mosher (@cammosher) July 22, 2024

*gag*

I think you've got a winner here - https://t.co/M1ikl4uwNW — Benjamin Martin VII (@KVollero) July 22, 2024

Look at The Bulwark reminding us they've always been Democrats.

That's cute.

Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States. Democracy will survive. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 22, 2024

Poor Rob.

If some Republicans STILL need a reason to vote for Trump, all they need to do is look at Rob Reiner's timeline.

Joe Biden is a true American patriot. He’s been a fantastic President, and it hurts that the circumstances have been so unique and historic that he was obliged to drop out. He is the rarest of politicians, a decent man who lived by his values. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 21, 2024

A decent man.

Values.

Give us a break, Bette. C'mon.

Joe Biden puts country first and Republicans meltdown. What a tell. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2024

No, Republicans are concerned that your party's elite would remove the nominee voters selected ... Joe.

Oh, and as usual, Joe shut down responses because he's brave and stuff.

Advertisement

Hadn’t Seen TV/Talked 2 Anyone,So Didn’t Know It Had Happened.I Believe Its Only Chance 4🇺🇸 2 Remain DEMOCRACY. DEM PARTY MUST”REALLY,” ”REALLY”

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX.

“WINNING IS ALL”,DONT WIN

CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

We're not entirely sure what the Hell Cher is saying here but we're pretty sure she's being kind to Biden. Then again she could be confused in a Wendy's drive-thru with voice to text on and not realize it ... ahem.

I commend President Biden on his decision. His tenure will be remembered as one of the most productive and consequential of any in history. — Al Franken (@alfranken) July 21, 2024

Good of Al to take a moment from his busy day pretending to feel up sleeping women to comment on Biden dropping out.

President Joe Biden has always put our country first.



Trump’s Project 2025 will put America last. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 22, 2024

HA HA HA HA

This dipstick is still claiming Project 2025 belongs to Trump so he's clearly NOT 100% sold on Kamala.

Interesting.

To President Biden, for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy - thank you. pic.twitter.com/S85pP7cBCM — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 21, 2024

How much do you want to bet Joe had NO idea who the Hell Amy was in this picture?

Awww, Alyssa didn't even wait for the 'campaign body to cool'.

Sheesh.

Advertisement

Guess junior's check cleared.

We will continue to update this throughout the day as our amazing readers send us more.



=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party

Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)

'Single Worst President BY FAR in History of Our Country': Trump Responds to Joe Biden Dropping Out

=======================================================================