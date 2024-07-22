GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on July 22, 2024
ImgFlip/Twitchy

If you take the most annoying, obnoxious, uninformed, and dumbest among us seriously then you think Joe Biden somehow magically SAVED THE COUNTRY yesterday when he dropped out of the upcoming presidential election. Granted, we have yet to see Biden himself and we all know that he did not write the letter (Steve did!), but that hasn't stopped Leftists, Democrats, Hollywood and other mouth-breathers from taking to social media to pretend Biden is just like George Washington.

Just older and ... well, way dumber.

There are lots and lots of ridiculous people acting like Biden did actually cure cancer or something (he's been making that promise for years) BUT here are the most annoying.

So far:

HA HA HA HA

This is what it looks like when the elites decide you're no longer of use to your country. Fixed it for her.

His post continues (sorry):

Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.#VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy 

The force is NOT strong with Mark.

She sounds like she's eulogizing him, FFS.

Greatest presidents? Really Karine? We get it, they pay you to lie and say stupid stuff but that sounds like a bunch of malarkey to us.

*gag*

Look at The Bulwark reminding us they've always been Democrats.

That's cute.

Poor Rob.

If some Republicans STILL need a reason to vote for Trump, all they need to do is look at Rob Reiner's timeline.

A decent man.

Values.

Give us a break, Bette. C'mon.

No, Republicans are concerned that your party's elite would remove the nominee voters selected ... Joe.

Oh, and as usual, Joe shut down responses because he's brave and stuff.

We're not entirely sure what the Hell Cher is saying here but we're pretty sure she's being kind to Biden. Then again she could be confused in a Wendy's drive-thru with voice to text on and not realize it ... ahem.

Good of Al to take a moment from his busy day pretending to feel up sleeping women to comment on Biden dropping out.

HA HA HA HA 

This dipstick is still claiming Project 2025 belongs to Trump so he's clearly NOT 100% sold on Kamala.

Interesting.

How much do you want to bet Joe had NO idea who the Hell Amy was in this picture?

Awww, Alyssa didn't even wait for the 'campaign body to cool'.

Sheesh.

Guess junior's check cleared.

We will continue to update this throughout the day as our amazing readers send us more.

