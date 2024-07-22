'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
UNFIT: There's More Evidence Kamala Harris Participated in an Insurrection Than Donald Tru...
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Coronation: Kamala Harris Has Already Locked Down the Delegations of Five States
The Defenders of Democracy Are Finally Reaping What They've Sown
Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitiv...
The Democrats Are Not Like Us
Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many...
Where Are the Feminists? End Wokeness Asks Why They're Silent As Rape Cases...
WATCH the Trump-spiration: MLB Players Use Trump's 'Fight' Fist, Wounded Ear As Game...
Oh, Honey NO! Rachel Bitecofer's Fantasy About MAGA Getting Crushed by Kamala Gets...
Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala

'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on July 22, 2024
Twitchy

To be completely fair, this editor was positive that no matter what happened with Joe Biden, Democrats would just nod their heads and vote for whoever their elites told them to vote for. And sadly, that's been the case in many posts we's seen on Twitter/X. The number of mouth-breathers pretending Kamala Harris is the candidate they wanted all along is nauseating.

Advertisement

BUT this post from Jamel Holley is very different.

Holley is pissed ... and he should be.

All Democrats should be.

Take a look:

Maybe there's hope for Democrats yet.

He's not the only one who's unhappy with what transpired yesterday.

Democrats have been wrecked by greed for decades ... it's just more obvious now.

Fair point. Remember when CNN gave Hillary Clinton the questions before the debate?

Good times.

Indeed.

Because it is massively shady.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And if Democrats fall in line and vote as they're told it will only get worse for them. Things haven't felt 'right' since 2020, when Big Tech worked with media and the Democrats to 'fortify' the election. Almost as if screwing around with our elections was a huge mistake that resulted in the mess Democrats have created for themselves and this country NOW.

Democrats must hold their party accountable.

=======================================================================

Related:

Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)

'Single Worst President BY FAR in History of Our Country': Trump Responds to Joe Biden Dropping Out

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with the Right

Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot and Putting Her in THIS Position

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN VOTER SUPPRESSION VOTERS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread
Sam J.
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)
Sam J.
ET TU, HARRY? Gen Z 'Influencers' React to Biden Dropping Out With the Loyalty of Feral Cats
Grateful Calvin
Oh, Honey NO! Rachel Bitecofer's Fantasy About MAGA Getting Crushed by Kamala Gets MAJOR Dose of Reality
Amy Curtis
Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitive Decline
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement