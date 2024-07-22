'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party

To be completely fair, this editor was positive that no matter what happened with Joe Biden, Democrats would just nod their heads and vote for whoever their elites told them to vote for. And sadly, that's been the case in many posts we's seen on Twitter/X. The number of mouth-breathers pretending Kamala Harris is the candidate they wanted all along is nauseating.

BUT this post from Jamel Holley is very different.

Holley is pissed ... and he should be.

All Democrats should be.

Take a look:

I love my Dem family but you're not going to convince me it's ok to:

✔️ Literally change #DNC rules in the by-laws committee

✔️ Rigg the primary election to circumvent Dem candidates

✔️ Cover a serious health matter

✔️ Get through the primary

✔️ Withdraw

✔️ & NOW TELL ME WHO THE… — Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) July 21, 2024

Maybe there's hope for Democrats yet.

He's not the only one who's unhappy with what transpired yesterday.

Our Party got wrecked by greed. —Randell Hynes — RFK NEVADA (@RFKNEVADA) July 21, 2024

Democrats have been wrecked by greed for decades ... it's just more obvious now.

They're going to let everyone feel like they have a say- but no one is actually going to have a say.



I'm so frustrated. — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) July 22, 2024

Rigging a primary was already the standard in 2016. — Alex Scherer (@ASchererNY) July 22, 2024

Fair point. Remember when CNN gave Hillary Clinton the questions before the debate?

Good times.

Very much a non-democratic process. — Dr. Jeff Ross (@VailshireCap) July 22, 2024

Indeed.

Thank you for addressing this. If there been a DEM debate, we would’ve clearly voiced our opinions at the ballet box. They were not transparent with Americans, and now everything feels massively shady. — ᕼᗩᒪᒪᗰOᑎITOᖇ 🐝 kind (@Hallmonitor216) July 22, 2024

Because it is massively shady.

And if Democrats fall in line and vote as they're told it will only get worse for them. Things haven't felt 'right' since 2020, when Big Tech worked with media and the Democrats to 'fortify' the election. Almost as if screwing around with our elections was a huge mistake that resulted in the mess Democrats have created for themselves and this country NOW.

Democrats must hold their party accountable.

