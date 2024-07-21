Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot...
CNN Fact-Checker Gives Some Context About Alleged Illegal Alien Murderer
BREAKING: Report Claims That the Director of the Secret Service Will Resign Monday
'They Got Me': Leaked Memo Shows J.D. Vance's Anti-Woke Ideology

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with the Right

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on July 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann is what happens when someone is too crazy for even MSNBC.

Seriously. Rachel Maddow kept him from going back to the network.

From the New York Post:

Keith Olbermann, who got fired from MSNBC over a decade ago, claimed he was in talks with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and news boss Cesar Conde to return to MSNBC and take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. time slot, according to a report.

Maddow told her viewers on Jan. 31 that she would be taking a hiatus to work on a series of projects, including films, and would be temporarily stepping away from her primetime gig.

But any fleeting dream of former “Countdown” host Olbermann returning to MSNBC was squashed when Maddow stepped in personally to veto him as her successor, according to a report from the Daily Beast.

“I offered to have her production company ‘produce’ the show. Would give her some proxy control and a f–kton of money but she and [former MSNBC boss-turned-consultant to Maddow’s production company] Phil Griffin refused,” Olbermann told the Daily Beast, claiming that the network also offered him a show in 2016.

When you're too crazy for Rachel?

Ouch.

But then again, he does post stupid stuff like this so we're not entirely surprised:

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS
Except Trump was hit by a bullet.

Secret Service said so.

The doctor said so.

It's as if Keith and others like him refuse to admit someone hated Trump enough to try and kill him, even though they have spent years feeding people nothing but hate-filled rhetoric about Trump. They're just horrible people, all of them.

But especially Keith:

We simply do not have the time to list everything that's wrong with Keith. We'd be here all day.

Not even a little bit.

Let's not pretend Keith actually has any sort of career to end.

There may not be enough help in the world for ol' Keith.

