Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS

Oh look, another 'stable' Baldwin has made our radar again as he is trending for being a complete and total nutball. We're starting to wonder if there is some sort of weird Baldwin DNA that makes them all bizarre, cringe, and just flat-out loony.

Threatening Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Waters? Really, dude? Does he not realize who his brother is and what he is now known for? We get it, attention is still attention but this just reeks of desperation ... and perhaps a substance or two. Or three. Ahem.

Watch this insanity from Stephen Baldwin:

Stephen Baldwin just threatened Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters. pic.twitter.com/7aZIJ6MMlf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2024

Bro.

What the absolute eff was THAT? That creepy wink?

That being said, we're pretty sure Greg Gutfeld isn't even a LITTLE worried about Stephen and his bizarre threat:

Maybe he’s referring to Jesse james and Greg Brady? https://t.co/5znlEsHcPc — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 20, 2024

Maybe?

Hey, it's possible. He's a Baldwin and by default they are easily confused and nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

That's some serious mental illness right there, in a hotel bathroom. WTF? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) July 21, 2024

We suppose being related to Alec would make anyone crazy.

Just sayin'.

Apparently the Baldwin family have at least one set of grandparents who were brother & sister — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 (@Labradoofus) July 20, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Should be reported to X. Too close to the line these days. — LewEgan (@EganLew) July 21, 2024

She's right.

After last weekend any threat like this should really be taken seriously.

And yet ...

Heh.

