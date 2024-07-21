Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on July 21, 2024
Meme

Oh look, another 'stable' Baldwin has made our radar again as he is trending for being a complete and total nutball. We're starting to wonder if there is some sort of weird Baldwin DNA that makes them all bizarre, cringe, and just flat-out loony.

Advertisement

Threatening Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Waters? Really, dude? Does he not realize who his brother is and what he is now known for? We get it, attention is still attention but this just reeks of desperation ... and perhaps a substance or two. Or three. Ahem.

Watch this insanity from Stephen Baldwin:

Bro.

What the absolute eff was THAT? That creepy wink?

That being said, we're pretty sure Greg Gutfeld isn't even a LITTLE worried about Stephen and his bizarre threat:

Maybe?

Hey, it's possible. He's a Baldwin and by default they are easily confused and nuttier than a squirrel's BM. 

We suppose being related to Alec would make anyone crazy. 

Just sayin'.

HA HA HA HA HA

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with the Right
Sam J.
She's right. 

After last weekend any threat like this should really be taken seriously.

And yet ...

Heh.

=======================================================================

Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually Hard to Let it Sink In

'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden is a DOOZY and BAHAHA

'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS

Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL

NO Mercy! Trump Jr. WRECKS Secret Service Brass for LYING About DENYING Trump Security Requests and DAMN

=======================================================================

