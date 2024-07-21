'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden is a DOOZY and BAHAHA

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on July 21, 2024
Twitchy

You know Democrats are in a world of hurt when The New York Times is suggesting Democrats nominate a REPUBLICAN to replace Biden.

No, seriously.

Oh man, our sides.

Not to mention this actually makes this guy look even worse especially when those of us who cover this crazy for a living remember when the man this guy wants to replace Biden all but begged Trump for a job. Remember that embarrassing dinner?

Good times.

But hey, you do you, New York Times:

Ummm.

WUT?

Sure, replace the rich old white guy with another rich old white guy who Biden claimed would put black people back in chains. Stellar suggestion.

We got nothin'.

Yeah, go with that, Democrats. 

Heck, Liz Cheney can be his VP.

BAHAHAHA.

They are definitely in a spiral.

Wow.

Nine-dimensional chess? WHOA. Minds blown.

The guy who admitted half the country doesn't pay taxes and kept binders of women?! THAT HORRIBLE MAN?!

Oh, you guys ... this is too damn funny.

We may have laughed loudly enough at this one to startle the dogs.

Same girl, same.

