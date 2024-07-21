'Gotta Be S**TIN' Me!' New York Times Suggestion for Candidate to Replace Biden is a DOOZY and BAHAHA

You know Democrats are in a world of hurt when The New York Times is suggesting Democrats nominate a REPUBLICAN to replace Biden.

No, seriously.

Oh man, our sides.

Not to mention this actually makes this guy look even worse especially when those of us who cover this crazy for a living remember when the man this guy wants to replace Biden all but begged Trump for a job. Remember that embarrassing dinner?

Good times.

But hey, you do you, New York Times:

Aaron Sorkin says the Democrats should choose Mitt Romney as their Biden replacement: pic.twitter.com/nr8JNEuJKJ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 21, 2024

Ummm.

WUT?

Sure, replace the rich old white guy with another rich old white guy who Biden claimed would put black people back in chains. Stellar suggestion.

Aaron Sorkin in the New York Times on what the Democrats should do next. No one else has suggested this- perhaps for good reason. pic.twitter.com/Lke29AxFv6 — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) July 21, 2024

We got nothin'.

That would guarantee Democrats stay home on Election Day. But since Democrats are in the throw-anything-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks phase, I suppose that could work. 🥴 — Jean (@queens_parents) July 21, 2024

Yeah, go with that, Democrats.

Heck, Liz Cheney can be his VP.

BAHAHAHA.

They are definitely in a spiral.

Wow.

pic.twitter.com/CZofqRmoiM — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 21, 2024

It's like the nine-dimensional-chess solution. Sorkin admits it isn't going to happen in the piece -- it's really just an article arguing that the party needs to think outside the box, given the unique problem it faces. — Brendan Ross (@BrendanJRoss) July 21, 2024

Nine-dimensional chess? WHOA. Minds blown.

The guy who was going to put black people back in chains, and gave a woman cancer? That Mitt Romney? — Janice (@jannyfayray) July 21, 2024

The guy who admitted half the country doesn't pay taxes and kept binders of women?! THAT HORRIBLE MAN?!

Oh, you guys ... this is too damn funny.

So replace a white male as the face of a intersectional party with another white male. Makes sense. — Tucker (@tuckerisonx) July 21, 2024

We may have laughed loudly enough at this one to startle the dogs.

I can’t help but laugh at the entire political

Process right now. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 21, 2024

Same girl, same.

