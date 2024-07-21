'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS

As rumors fly around the Twittersphere about Secret Service Chief Cheatle resigning on Monday, people seem to have lost sight of another jagoff who should be joining her in that resignation, and that's Alejandro Mayorkas. The guy is just a train wreck, from the mess at the border to the lies about denying Trump more security when he asked for it ... he should be resigning as well.

Advertisement

But just like any other good Democrat though, he's more than happy to let a woman take the fall.

Shipwreckedcrew with the TKO:

How does Mayorkas look himself in the mirror.



Rumors are Cheattle is resigning Monday because the truth has now been leaked and she denied the truth earlier this week.



The leak saves Biden from having to fire her -- she must resign now and so she will be blamed.



But Mayorkas… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 21, 2024

His post continues:

But Mayorkas is a non-step stream of falsehoods on a range of subjects. The end of the Biden Admin needs to be the end of his career in politics.

And boom.

The end of the Biden admin needs to be the end of his career in politics.

He's right, you know.

He is a traitor to America and should be treated as such. He and Joe make quite the pair — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) July 21, 2024

I don't think he can see himself in the mirror.

Ever watched Nosferatu? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 21, 2024

We see what she did there.

You would think Biden would be on my TV right now firing both of them, for the world to see.

Would it not help strengthen his failing reputation? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) July 21, 2024

Bro, Joe has COVID or something.

Nonstop stream of lies, indeed.

=======================================================================

Related:

Richard Grenell DUNKS on Bulwark Editor for Trying to Push Biden OUT and Never Trump Just Can't DEEEAL

NO Mercy! Trump Jr. WRECKS Secret Service Brass for LYING About DENYING Trump Security Requests and DAMN

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

=======================================================================