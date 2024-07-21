STRAIGHT in Our VEINS! Lefties DRAG TF Out of Bulwarker Tim Miller for...
'Nonstop Stream of LIES': Shipwreckedcrew Takes Mayorkas APART Piece-By-Piece Over Trump Security FAILS

Sam J.
July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As rumors fly around the Twittersphere about Secret Service Chief Cheatle resigning on Monday, people seem to have lost sight of another jagoff who should be joining her in that resignation, and that's Alejandro Mayorkas. The guy is just a train wreck, from the mess at the border to the lies about denying Trump more security when he asked for it ... he should be resigning as well.

But just like any other good Democrat though, he's more than happy to let a woman take the fall.

Shipwreckedcrew with the TKO:

His post continues:

But Mayorkas is a non-step stream of falsehoods on a range of subjects.  

The end of the Biden Admin needs to be the end of his career in politics.

And boom.

The end of the Biden admin needs to be the end of his career in politics.

He's right, you know.

We see what she did there.

Bro, Joe has COVID or something.

Nonstop stream of lies, indeed.

