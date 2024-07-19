No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

Welp, it sounds like Biden is officially still in the race although several resources keep telling us he's going to drop out on Sunday or whatever. Honestly, Biden should stay in the race, he's the nominee Democrat voters selected. You'd think the party so concerned about DUH-MAH-CRUH-SEE would be especially careful to respect the wishes of their voters.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we still sometimes crack ourselves up.

“We see the path forward.” https://t.co/BuotkjgXb8 — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 19, 2024

Oh do they?

Or don't they?

Is that path Joe? Kamala? GRETCH?!

Richard Grenell with the a hammer:

There was a primary election. Democrats voted. They picked Joe Biden.



The DC media must stop undermining democracy by giving aid and comfort to an elite switcheroo. https://t.co/W1d5rJn92S — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 19, 2024

We saw Elite Switcheroo open for Screaming Beavers in 1999.

How can they change horses in midstream just because they’re disappointed in polls!! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) July 19, 2024

+1 for switcheroo, a word not used nearly enough — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) July 19, 2024

Right? Old timey BUT effective.

We would like to see it make a comeback as well.

Plus Joe is a perfect reflection of the Democratic Party. — Scottiegrrl🤔 (@Scottiegrrl) July 19, 2024

Old. Decrepit. Falling apart. Angry. Divisive. Bitter. Bad ideas.

Yup.

That’s what they do, they steal elections. All their talk about “election interference” and “refusing to accept the results” is just rhetoric. Power never says “enough”. — Regina Brown (@ReginaLBrown) July 19, 2024

They're always doing what they accuse others of doing. It's sort of their schtick.

Ugh, Democrats really should get their own damn marketing points.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================