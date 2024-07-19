The Biden Team Says Rumors of Joe Dropping Out Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO...
Matt Yglesias Accidentally Proves Democrats Are CLUELESS About What Americans Consider Pro...
What About Uncle Bosie?! Team Biden Dunking on Trump Over Hannibal Lecter Goes...
Reason Bernie Sanders Wants Dems to Focus on Biden's Record Belongs in a...
Damn RIGHT! Van Jones' Comment on CNN About Trump's RNC Should Scare the...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention...
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig...
BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Ow...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Warns About Who Trump Is, Accidentally KOs Biden in the...
All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Compera...
Donald Trump Had Corey Comperatore's Firefighter's Uniform on Stage
Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Welp, it sounds like Biden is officially still in the race although several resources keep telling us he's going to drop out on Sunday or whatever. Honestly, Biden should stay in the race, he's the nominee Democrat voters selected. You'd think the party so concerned about DUH-MAH-CRUH-SEE would be especially careful to respect the wishes of their voters.

Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we still sometimes crack ourselves up.

Oh do they?

Or don't they?

Is that path Joe? Kamala? GRETCH?! 

Richard Grenell with the a hammer:

We saw Elite Switcheroo open for Screaming Beavers in 1999.

Right? Old timey BUT effective.

We would like to see it make a comeback as well.

Old. Decrepit. Falling apart. Angry. Divisive. Bitter. Bad ideas.

Yup.

Recommended

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're always doing what they accuse others of doing. It's sort of their schtick.

Ugh, Democrats really should get their own damn marketing points.

=======================================================================

Related:

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT NANCY PELOSI RICHARD GRENELL

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)
Sam J.
What About Uncle Bosie?! Team Biden Dunking on Trump Over Hannibal Lecter Goes SO WRONG It's DELICIOUS
Sam J.
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)
Sam J.
The Biden Team Says Rumors of Joe Dropping Out Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
justmindy
BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement