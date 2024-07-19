Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention...
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Warns About Who Trump Is, Accidentally KOs Biden in the...
All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Compera...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
Donald Trump Had Corey Comperatore's Firefighter's Uniform on Stage
Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech
So Dumb It's Funny: 'EarGate' Has Consumed Left-Wing Conspiracy Peddlers
Reports State That Trump Shooter Had Encrypted Overseas Accounts
Hulk Hogan Brings 'Trumpamania' to the RNC
Tucker Carlson Calls Trump's Assassination Attempt a 'Transformation'
Pass the Popcorn! CNN Chats With Marco Rubio While Mocking MSNBC for 'Cheap...
Tucker Stuns the RNC: 'That Moment Donald Trump... Became the Leader of This...
Some Republicans ‘Horrified’ Critic of Ukraine Aid Could Be First in Line for...

BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on July 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Gotta love it when smug turnips on CNN get dropped with their own smug jokes. Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace discussing the theme of the final night of the RNC Convation and this is what they came up with?

Advertisement

Lame.

Because you know, testosterone is BAD. Being strong and manly and brave is funny. A joke. Toxic masculinity! That's it! That's the problem! REEE!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the White House from our office.

Mollie Hemingway was having none of it.

Boom.

All the boom.

So much boom it went from booming back around to boom again.

Salty Mollie is our favorite Mollie.

And testosterone.

BAHAHAHAHA

Recommended

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Perfect.

Huzzah.

=======================================================================

Related:

All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Comperatore's Jacket

Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened at Trump Shooting (Watch)

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)

Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS WALLACE JAKE TAPPER MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention as Only SHE Can
Sam J.
All They GOT?! Kyle Griffin and Other Mouth-Breathers FACE-PLANT POUNCING on Corey Comperatore's Jacket
Sam J.
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Biden-Harris HQ Keeps Posting the Best Moments From Hulk Hogan's Speech
Brett T.
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Warns About Who Trump Is, Accidentally KOs Biden in the Process
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement