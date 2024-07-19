BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

Gotta love it when smug turnips on CNN get dropped with their own smug jokes. Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace discussing the theme of the final night of the RNC Convation and this is what they came up with?

Lame.

Jake Tapper: "What theme are we seeing at the convention tonight?"



Chris Wallace: "Is that a trick question? Testosterone." — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) July 19, 2024

Because you know, testosterone is BAD. Being strong and manly and brave is funny. A joke. Toxic masculinity! That's it! That's the problem! REEE!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the White House from our office.

Mollie Hemingway was having none of it.

I can see why that would be confusing for both of them. https://t.co/O9BbMsCryq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 19, 2024

Boom.

All the boom.

So much boom it went from booming back around to boom again.

Salty Mollie is our favorite Mollie.

Leave it to the lefties to be confused by patriotism — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 19, 2024

And testosterone.

Isn't that misgendering? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 19, 2024

BAHAHAHAHA

Bang — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 19, 2024

Brava! 😂 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 19, 2024

Tucker’s description of “he’s a fussy little man” is the best I’ve ever heard. — Trevor Goss (@TrevorGoss) July 19, 2024

Perfect.

Huzzah.

