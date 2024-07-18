ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)

There is definitely a different feeling from the 2024 RNC Convention ... an excitement, an energy, a feeling of goodness and even hope which many Americans haven't felt in years now. And one of the brightest spots has been the appeal of the party to younger people, especially GenZ.

For example, Vivek Ramaswamy's message to GenZ was pretty bada*s - watch this:

Ramaswamy: And our message to Gen Z is this. You want to be a rebel? You want to be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself a conservative. pic.twitter.com/EkaBrEjnf7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2024

Rebel? Hippie? Stick it to the man? Be a conservative.

OH HELL YEAH. DOWN WITH THE MAN.

And of course, this freaked our friendly neighborhood Socialist Democrat who thinks they own GenZ OUT.

Look at this harpy:

Young people don’t take well to bigoted leaders who attack LGBTQ+ rights, outlaw abortion, cozy up to gun manufacturers + oil execs, and support a rapist for President.



If you want to be cool so badly, try giving a damn about other people beyond yourself. Might open a few doors. https://t.co/KSWkw1Rbnb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 17, 2024

What's really sad is she thought this was a gotcha.

Blah blah blah.

Someone should tell Sandy to change the freakin' record, already.

From “Hitler” to a “rapist”.



These demons can’t even wait for Trump to heal from the assassination attempt before trying to provoke/enable another one.



AOC: You have Trump’s blood on your hands. The only problem: You want Trump’s blood on your hands. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 17, 2024

He's not going to date you... — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 17, 2024

We see what he did there.

Clever.

Wait it’s back to just LGBTQ+? What happened to all the IA2s’s???? — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 17, 2024

Good Lord woman, I’m already voting for Trump, you don’t have to keep selling me…. Or my adult daughter and her friends. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 17, 2024

Shhh ... let her keep going.

Why you so dumb, girl? — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) July 17, 2024

Who are the real bigots? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 17, 2024

Ooh, tough poll.

But you know, we already knew the Democrats are the bigots ... it's just awesome watching our young people finally figuring it out as well.

