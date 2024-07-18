ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)

Biden Has Covid Again but I Guess Masks Aren't a Thing Anymore (Plus:...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on July 18, 2024

There is definitely a different feeling from the 2024 RNC Convention ... an excitement, an energy, a feeling of goodness and even hope which many Americans haven't felt in years now. And one of the brightest spots has been the appeal of the party to younger people, especially GenZ. 

For example, Vivek Ramaswamy's message to GenZ was pretty bada*s - watch this:

Rebel? Hippie? Stick it to the man? Be a conservative.

OH HELL YEAH. DOWN WITH THE MAN.

And of course, this freaked our friendly neighborhood Socialist Democrat who thinks they own GenZ OUT.

Look at this harpy:

What's really sad is she thought this was a gotcha.

Blah blah blah.

Someone should tell Sandy to change the freakin' record, already.

We see what he did there.

Clever.

Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)
Sam J.
Shhh ... let her keep going.

Ooh, tough poll.

But you know, we already knew the Democrats are the bigots ... it's just awesome watching our young people finally figuring it out as well.

