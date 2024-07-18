'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and HELLOOO Dumpster Fire (Watch)

We're starting to see why so many outlets have been editing Biden's interviews ... seeing them for real, seeing what the person interviewing Joe saw ... it's so much worse than we could have imagined. Well, maybe not after seeing that embarrassingly BAD presidential debate but still.

This will make your cringe.

HARD TO WATCH: Even @BETNews refused to edit their interview with Biden. pic.twitter.com/x7ttM11Aaq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 18, 2024

Our 'favorite' part though is when Biden couldn't remember the name of the 'black man' he appointed as Secretary of Defense.

So he called him, 'the black man'.

Suppose Democrats are just lucky he didn't say, 'that colored guy'.

😱 BIDEN: "Look at the heat I'm getting because I, I named a, uh, the, uh, secretary of defense — the black man" pic.twitter.com/iiH3QHgs9X — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 18, 2024

HOO boy.

Sure, Joe, you're catching heat because you picked a black guy to be your Secretary of Defense. That's totally it.

This man voted in favor of segregation and called black people dispicable names many times. What is he talking about that he was involved with the civil rights movement??



He was against it and it's on record! — JayViper (@JayViperTV) July 18, 2024

He’s not leading the country.



Who is? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 18, 2024

We're honestly starting to think it's Jill and she is NOT very good at it.

Wow. It's always about color — Jeremiah Bonds (@JeremiahBonds) July 18, 2024

What an absolute disaster!



Clip after clip, just bungling every answer.



Black Americans watching this like... pic.twitter.com/tKIu3f4qP9 — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) July 18, 2024

No wonder Nancy Pelosi and other leading Dems are pushing so hard to get him out.

They're too late, we've seen behind the curtain, Americans know what the Democratic Party was willing to do to 'beat' Trump - even if Biden drops out now, they're done.

As long as Republicans don't mess it up.

Wow! He’s going downhill faster every day! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 18, 2024

Even when Joe wasn't a Botox-filled bag of braindead, he said horribly racist things. Heck, even his vp accused him of being a racist ...

They know, they've known, but they're done hiding it.

