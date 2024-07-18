HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate...
'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and HELLOOO Dumpster Fire (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're starting to see why so many outlets have been editing Biden's interviews ... seeing them for real, seeing what the person interviewing Joe saw ... it's so much worse than we could have imagined. Well, maybe not after seeing that embarrassingly BAD presidential debate but still.

This will make your cringe.

Watch:

Our 'favorite' part though is when Biden couldn't remember the name of the 'black man' he appointed as Secretary of Defense.

So he called him, 'the black man'.

Suppose Democrats are just lucky he didn't say, 'that colored guy'.

Watch:

HOO boy.

Sure, Joe, you're catching heat because you picked a black guy to be your Secretary of Defense. That's totally it.

We're honestly starting to think it's Jill and she is NOT very good at it.

No wonder Nancy Pelosi and other leading Dems are pushing so hard to get him out. 

Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY Shot BACKFIRES
Sam J.
They're too late, we've seen behind the curtain, Americans know what the Democratic Party was willing to do to 'beat' Trump - even if Biden drops out now, they're done. 

As long as Republicans don't mess it up.

Even when Joe wasn't a Botox-filled bag of braindead, he said horribly racist things. Heck, even his vp accused him of being a racist ... 

They know, they've known, but they're done hiding it.

