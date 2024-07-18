'July 13th ... My Premiere': Check Out What Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Wrote on Gaming Site

Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As Twitchy readers know, we are still waiting for investigators to determine the motive in the attempted assassination of Trump by one Thomas Crooks. We know, the motive seems pretty OBVIOUS but of course it's being complicated for some reason.

Ahem.

Anyway, Fox reported that Senators were told in their all-member briefing yesterday that Crooks DID write on one social media/gaming platform:

Her post continues:

When investigators reviewed the laptop, they found a few searches in July of: Trump, Biden, when is DNC convention, and July 13 Trump rally

Investigators have found no evidence of a particular ideology, which the FBI believes is notable, and nobody in interviews reported Crooks discussing politics.

Suspect has two cell phones, primary phone was recovered from the scene along with a remote transmitter (detonator). Secondary cell phone was found at the home, it had only 27 contacts and the FBI is in the process of tracking down and interviewing those people.

There is a Community Note on this post that claims Crooks did actually speak about politics and hated Trump.

From TMZ:

Thomas Matthew Crooks wasn't a fan of Donald Trump years before attempting to assassinate the former Prez ... so says one of his former classmates.

Vincent Taormina -- who went to high school with the would-be assassin -- spoke with FOX News about Thomas' political beliefs leading up to Saturday's attack ... and he says TMC didn't like politicians, period. However, he apparently really recoiled at the thought of DT.

Fascinating.

Totally normal. Totally.

A game called, 'Assassinate the President' ... 132 times.

Yikes.

But you know, the FBI can't determine what the particular ideology behind the shooting really was.

*eye roll*

