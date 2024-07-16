HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots Prove OTHERWISE)

Sam J.
July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's cute listening to the demented, angry, nasty old man who has on several occasions called Americans he doesn't agree with threats to democracy, white supremacists, and a plethora of other horrible things. It has been four years of nothing but hate and vitriol from Old Joe, especially for those big mean MAGA Republicans.

But now that Trump has been shot, Biden is trying to pretend he didn't take part in any sort of violent rhetoric.

Except of course, we all know he has. To be fair, he may have no idea what is being tweeted in his name but there are plenty of speeches he's given that are filled with the same divisive, violent talking points.

These screenshots though, they're just too perfect.

Larry Elder for the win!

Awww yes, good ol' Mad Maxine.

Yup, it's always (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

And it hasn't been in him for the last 50 years he's been in government.

Straight from the donkey's mouth.

