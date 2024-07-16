Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots Prove OTHERWISE)

It's cute listening to the demented, angry, nasty old man who has on several occasions called Americans he doesn't agree with threats to democracy, white supremacists, and a plethora of other horrible things. It has been four years of nothing but hate and vitriol from Old Joe, especially for those big mean MAGA Republicans.

But now that Trump has been shot, Biden is trying to pretend he didn't take part in any sort of violent rhetoric.

Except of course, we all know he has. To be fair, he may have no idea what is being tweeted in his name but there are plenty of speeches he's given that are filled with the same divisive, violent talking points.

These screenshots though, they're just too perfect.

Biden: "I have not engaged in that rhetoric."



Also Biden: pic.twitter.com/dGKt8wdhsq — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 16, 2024

Larry Elder for the win!

Goes hand in hand with this 👇🏽 https://t.co/5LlRjSHXpZ — Steve Williams (@steve4congress1) July 16, 2024

Awww yes, good ol' Mad Maxine.

Yesterday Prairie girl stated this pic.twitter.com/pbPMRWe8Xz — TNHoneyBadger (@DelayneRains) July 16, 2024

Biden inciting violence the day before the assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/J0vV3moQ1A — Donna Marie (@sabback) July 16, 2024

That's because it's (D)ifferent... — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 16, 2024

Yup, it's always (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Being honest is just not in him — Michael Riley (@A0man58) July 16, 2024

And it hasn't been in him for the last 50 years he's been in government.

Every American should watch this video, especially those on the left who are about to start preaching about "lowering the temperature."



This was the President of the United States dehumanizing and vilifying 35% of the country on primetime TV.



This is the rhetoric to blame. pic.twitter.com/6r589C8Pje — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 14, 2024

Straight from the donkey's mouth.

