BREAKING: Verdict in Bob Menendez Bribery Case Released (Guilty On ALL Counts)

Senator Menendez has been found guilty on all counts.

Wow.

Maximum of 200 years behind bars.

Ouch.

From our sister site, Townhall:

The federal jury weighing evidence in the federal bribery case against Democrat U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey returned its verdict on Tuesday afternoon: Guilty on all counts.

Menendez faced more than one dozen charges in the case and pleaded "not guilty" to all of them, maintaining his innocence. The jury disagreed after more than 12 hours of deliberations over three days.

Prosecutors indicted Menendez — and his wife Nadine Menendez (Arslanian) — last September for a "corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" between 2018 and 2022.

According to the indictment, Senator Menendez and his wife "agreed to and did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes" in return for Menendez's "power and influence as a senator to protect and enrich" the three individuals — named as Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes — and "to benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt" as well as Qatar.