Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)

Gosh, Trump is our official Republican nominee and what do our pals in the media do? Start babbling about kids in cages.

Funny how they magically forgot about these so-called cages since Biden took office. Almost as if they're disingenuous frauds and fakes who only care about narrative and agenda. Some things never change.

Donald Trump Jr. wasn't having ANY of it, though.

This is awesome.

Watch:

JUST IN: Donald Trump Jr. calls reporter a "clown" to his face and tells him to "get out of here" at the RNC after the reporter started talking about children in "cages."



Clown is an understatement.



Reporter: "Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children… pic.twitter.com/emou5jN8m6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2024

The post continues:

Reporter: "Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?" Trump Jr.: "You mean the Obama administration?" Reporter: "You know, they didn't do that, sir. Will there be a second family separation policy?" Trump Jr.: "It's M-S-D-N-C. So I expect nothing less from you. Clowns." "You couldn't wait. You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense. So just get outta here."

Just get outta here.

What he said.

TFYMW you want to beat someone’s ass but realize you’re on live television and you, your father, and your entire family has been up against a relentless 8-year smear campaign so if you were to knock this dweebs teeth in you’d just add to that nonsense. pic.twitter.com/Rfz6jQRias — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) July 15, 2024

Tougher than we are.

Barack Obama built the cages. The propaganda media needs to be defunded and destroyed. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 15, 2024

Journos know that, they just like to play stupid so they can form BS narratives that help Democrats.

They know we know and they don't care that we know.

Can't hate the media enough.



Time to break them fully over the next four years — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 15, 2024

It's time for pushback. Gloves are off. Nice time is over. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 15, 2024

Yup, the gloves are off.

They crossed the line ...

