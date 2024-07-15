Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)

Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:45 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Gosh, Trump is our official Republican nominee and what do our pals in the media do? Start babbling about kids in cages.

Funny how they magically forgot about these so-called cages since Biden took office. Almost as if they're disingenuous frauds and fakes who only care about narrative and agenda. Some things never change.

Donald Trump Jr. wasn't having ANY of it, though.

This is awesome.

Watch:

The post continues:

Reporter: "Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?"

Trump Jr.: "You mean the Obama administration?"

Reporter: "You know, they didn't do that, sir. Will there be a second family separation policy?"

Trump Jr.: "It's M-S-D-N-C. So I expect nothing less from you. Clowns."

"You couldn't wait. You couldn't wait with your lies and with your nonsense. So just get outta here."

Just get outta here.

What he said.

Tougher than we are.

Journos know that, they just like to play stupid so they can form BS narratives that help Democrats.

They know we know and they don't care that we know.

Yup, the gloves are off.

They crossed the line ... 

