Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional Snitch Law

We're glad to see the Catholic Church fighting back against Washington state's discriminatory, unconstitutional, and anti-Catholic law specifically targeting priests and the Catholic sacrament of confession.

We told you about that law here and the DOJ opening an investigation into the law here.

For its part, the Catholic Church has made it very clear: priests who comply with this unjust law will be excommunicated.

Catholic Church to excommunicate priests for following WA law requiring child abuse confessions to be reported https://t.co/YeV6icXgYv — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2025

More from Fox News:

The Catholic Church announced that priests will be excommunicated if they follow a new Washington state law requiring clergy to report confessions about child abuse to law enforcement. 'Catholic clergy may not violate the seal of confession — or they will be excommunicated from the Church,' the Archdiocese of Seattle said in a statement. 'All Catholics must know and be assured that their confessions remain sacred, secure, confidential and protected by the law of the Church.' 'The Catholic Church agrees with the goal of protecting children and preventing child abuse,' the statement added, noting that it 'remains committed to reporting child sexual abuse, working with victim survivors towards healing and protecting all minors and vulnerable people.'

And as we told you here, the law specifically targets Catholic clergy, thus violating the First Amendment.

Ok I was skeptical that this new law would be found unconstitutional since the penitent-confessor privilege is a carveout, but lol the way they wrote this no question its unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/xKSozP6hdw — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) May 3, 2025

This writer would argue that confession (or reconciliation) is the most important Catholic sacrament, followed by the Eucharist. It is the way Catholics receive forgiveness for sin, because those in a state of sin cannot go to heaven or partake in Communion. It's literally a matter of eternity for faithful Catholics.

And the Washington state Democrats are seeking to destroy that.

I know non-Catholics won't understand this but the Seal of Confession is something truly sacred and special in the Church. This is the right move to excommunicate even though there is a shortage of the clergy. — Devin Johnson (@Devin_Johnson_) May 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

Moreover, I think this law is going to get overturned for infringing on religious liberty. — Devin Johnson (@Devin_Johnson_) May 7, 2025

Oh yeah. Bank on this.

What kind of absolution can be given

If the criminal doesn't turn themselves over to authorities?

Should I turn myself in every time I intentionally speed?

...Maybe just for major felonies? — YoNeighbor (@YohNeighbor) May 7, 2025

A priest can, and should, tell someone who confesses a crime that they need to go to the police. In fact, facing justice in the civil and criminal justice system may be a requirement for absolution (the forgiveness of sins).

But sheer outrage over an AI image of Trump as pope. https://t.co/Y2ils2BsHG — Intentional Fowler (@olemissbydamn) May 7, 2025

Because priorities.

And here's an important part of Catholic doctrine regarding excommunication:

This is your regular reminder that the Catholic Church doesn’t excommunicate anyone — they excommunicate themselves and the church just signs the paperwork. In this case, the church isn’t threatening to excommunicate priests. The priests themselves have said they will defy the… pic.twitter.com/nM1sx1bcC7 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

The priests themselves have said they will defy the law, because prison is preferable to excommunication and breaking the seal of the Confessional. This isn’t a war *between* the Church and the state of Washington. It’s war *on* the church *by* the state of Washington.

And the Catholic Church will win.

