Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional Snitch Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Margot

We're glad to see the Catholic Church fighting back against Washington state's discriminatory, unconstitutional, and anti-Catholic law specifically targeting priests and the Catholic sacrament of confession.

We told you about that law here and the DOJ opening an investigation into the law here.

For its part, the Catholic Church has made it very clear: priests who comply with this unjust law will be excommunicated.

More from Fox News:

The Catholic Church announced that priests will be excommunicated if they follow a new Washington state law requiring clergy to report confessions about child abuse to law enforcement.

'Catholic clergy may not violate the seal of confession — or they will be excommunicated from the Church,' the Archdiocese of Seattle said in a statement. 'All Catholics must know and be assured that their confessions remain sacred, secure, confidential and protected by the law of the Church.'

'The Catholic Church agrees with the goal of protecting children and preventing child abuse,' the statement added, noting that it 'remains committed to reporting child sexual abuse, working with victim survivors towards healing and protecting all minors and vulnerable people.'

And as we told you here, the law specifically targets Catholic clergy, thus violating the First Amendment.

This writer would argue that confession (or reconciliation) is the most important Catholic sacrament, followed by the Eucharist. It is the way Catholics receive forgiveness for sin, because those in a state of sin cannot go to heaven or partake in Communion. It's literally a matter of eternity for faithful Catholics.

And the Washington state Democrats are seeking to destroy that.

Yes, it is.

Oh yeah. Bank on this.

A priest can, and should, tell someone who confesses a crime that they need to go to the police. In fact, facing justice in the civil and criminal justice system may be a requirement for absolution (the forgiveness of sins).

Because priorities.

And here's an important part of Catholic doctrine regarding excommunication:

The entire post reads:

The priests themselves have said they will defy the law, because prison is preferable to excommunication and breaking the seal of the Confessional.

This isn’t a war *between* the Church and the state of Washington. It’s war *on* the church *by* the state of Washington.

And the Catholic Church will win.

