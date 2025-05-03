While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church

While the TDS-afflicted Left and Never Trumpers whine and gnash their teeth about a fake image of President Donald Trump as the Pope, they're all awfully silent about this actual affront to the Catholic faith:

Another illustration of the evil unleashed when individuals use the name Catholic but believe nothing that IS the Catholic faith. This must be opposed & denounced…BREAKING: Washington governor signs bill forcing priests to break Seal of Confession https://t.co/xSin0BzEMx — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) May 3, 2025

Here's more from Life Site News:

Citing his alleged Catholic faith, Washington’s leftist Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill today that orders priests to divulge when they hear of purported abuse in the confessional – or face potential jail time. The governor also cited his uncle, a Jesuit priest, when signing the bill. Ferguson is a liberal, pro-abortion, pro-LGBT governor. While running for governor, but still serving as attorney general, he threatened prosecution against several other candidates with the same name. He also initiated legally dubious investigations into pro-life nonprofits as attorney general. He additionally supports prosecuting Christians who decline to provide their services to homosexual “weddings.” SB 5375 is the latest attempt by Washington state Sen. Noel Frame to force Catholic priests to break the Seal of Confession and reveal what they hear in the confessional – or go to jail. The bill explicitly singles out priests, removing their “privileged communication” exception, while allowing it for professionals who may hear of abuse. Frame previously cited the Catholic Church’s support for penitential secrecy in her decision to no longer practice Catholicism. However, she already had a history of supporting abortion and the LGBT movement, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

This will not hold up in court.

Not now. Not ever. — Jim McNeely (@DrJimMcN) May 3, 2025

Never.

This affects the entire sacramental church. I am confident the priests of Jesus Christ will stand firm and protect sacrament and faithful. — Fr. Chris Vorderbruggen (@FatherChrisVor1) May 3, 2025

Yes, they will.

Could people confess anonymously, so the priest would have no idea who they are? — Asteraceae Ⓥ (@Calendula2016) May 3, 2025

They do confess anonymously.

St. Thomas More, please pray for our lawyers and politicians. — Moodle❤️Soup 🇺🇲 (@MoodleSoup1) May 3, 2025

Amen.

I am not Catholic BUT oh this is so wrong this will not stand. Supreme Court should smack this down if we can trust them that is. In normal times it wouldnt even be an issue but God, he is coming back and oh boy what a time to be alive. All my life I prayed to God as a childl,… — Shotgun Granny (@cindyjacquotou1) May 3, 2025

It is so incredibly wrong.

No! This shouldn't be allowed! Confession is between you and the priest who can/will absolve you of your sins.. It has NOTHING to do with the government. — Carole (@Jinx99782464) May 3, 2025

Government thinks it's their business.

Well, if the priests in Washing ton are anything like the amazing priests I know, they will have lots of priests in jail. https://t.co/vrWVNZYSpf — Kathryn Harris (@har7284) May 3, 2025

The imprisonment is the point.

Even Nazi Germany didnt force priests to break the Seal of Confession. Only in atheistic communist countries did they force priests to do this. That certainly tells you everything you need to know about the state of Washington and the people there. https://t.co/rc8XSus1G4 — Big Censers (@BigCensers) May 3, 2025

Well, Washington is run by Democrats, so ...

What happened to separation of church and state ? https://t.co/dtibEDNHI7 — m (@thelifeofscouse) May 3, 2025

This is (D)ifferent.

If this is true this will hit the Trump DOJ buzz saw head-on. Remember, they just created an anti Christian task force group w Pam bondi. This is Dead on arrival I am happy to say. https://t.co/QRzcBrQMQj — Glenn (@Glenn1656263) May 3, 2025

It won't stop Democrats from trying to do this again and again.

