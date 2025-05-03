VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
VIP
Orange Man Bad: The Only Law Our Rogue Judiciary Obeys
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist'...
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her...
Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal...
Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's...
British MP Says J.K. Rowling Is 'Biologically Correct' on Trans Issue, but Introduced...
Guardrails? Matt Kibbe Notices Grok Has INTERESTING Answer When Asked About Fauci's Gain...
Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of...
Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)
Dem AOC Can’t Grasp Why Those Who Criminally Enter Our Country are Treated...

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on May 03, 2025
imgflip

While the TDS-afflicted Left and Never Trumpers whine and gnash their teeth about a fake image of President Donald Trump as the Pope, they're all awfully silent about this actual affront to the Catholic faith:

Advertisement

Here's more from Life Site News:

Citing his alleged Catholic faith, Washington’s leftist Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill today that orders priests to divulge when they hear of purported abuse in the confessional – or face potential jail time.

The governor also cited his uncle, a Jesuit priest, when signing the bill.

Ferguson is a liberal, pro-abortion, pro-LGBT governor. While running for governor, but still serving as attorney general, he threatened prosecution against several other candidates with the same name. He also initiated legally dubious investigations into pro-life nonprofits as attorney general. He additionally supports prosecuting Christians who decline to provide their services to homosexual “weddings.”

SB 5375 is the latest attempt by Washington state Sen. Noel Frame to force Catholic priests to break the Seal of Confession and reveal what they hear in the confessional – or go to jail. The bill explicitly singles out priests, removing their “privileged communication” exception, while allowing it for professionals who may hear of abuse.

Frame previously cited the Catholic Church’s support for penitential secrecy in her decision to no longer practice Catholicism. However, she already had a history of supporting abortion and the LGBT movement, as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Recommended

German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.
Advertisement

This will not hold up in court.

Never.

Yes, they will.

They do confess anonymously.

Amen.

It is so incredibly wrong.

Government thinks it's their business.

The imprisonment is the point.

Advertisement

Well, Washington is run by Democrats, so ...

This is (D)ifferent.

It won't stop Democrats from trying to do this again and again.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH FIRST AMENDMENT WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post
Brett T.
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Amy Curtis
Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died in a Police Involved Shooting
Eric V.
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's 'Disrespect' of Pope
Amy Curtis
Guardrails? Matt Kibbe Notices Grok Has INTERESTING Answer When Asked About Fauci's Gain of Function Work
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party Brett T.
Advertisement