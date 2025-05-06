Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As our own Amy Curtis reported last week, Washington State launched an attack on Catholics when Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill forcing priests to break the Seal of Confession. As Life Site News reported:

SB 5375 is the latest attempt by Washington state Sen. Noel Frame to force Catholic priests to break the Seal of Confession and reveal what they hear in the confessional – or go to jail. The bill explicitly singles out priests, removing their “privileged communication” exception, while allowing it for professionals who may hear of abuse.

Frame previously cited the Catholic Church’s support for penitential secrecy in her decision to no longer practice Catholicism.

This story flew under the radar while the Left was frothing over a meme of President Donald Trump as the new pope. This is the real story, though; they're trying to send priests to jail.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon took notice and announced that the Justice Department would be opening a First Amendment investigation into the law.

Have we mentioned she's awesome?

By "devout Catholic" Joe Biden who attended a black church.

There had been a push to make her RNC chair, but this is much better. Did we mention that about half of the lawyers in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division resigned after Dhillon ordered her team to focus on combating anti-Semitism, men's participation in women's sports, and woke ideology? So much winning! The trash took itself out.

***

