D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY

Brian Stelter was so close ... SO close.

Until he wasn't.

He started out strong, claiming people in real life don't behave the same way as they do on the 'social media freak show'. Honestly, he almost had us going along ... almost. You'll see what we mean.

Take a look:

Don't be fooled by the social media freak show: The vast majority of Americans have so much in common. We're not at each other's throats over Trump and Biden. We're not in the political arena at all. We're on the porch, at the pool, in the pews. We're not fighting On Here. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2024

Not at each other's throats over Trump and Biden.

Huh.

Keep going.

Maybe we're not as visible because we're not performing politics in public all the time. But we're in line together at Costco, Buc-ees, Albertsons, Tractor Supply, Whole Foods. We're just living our lives. Halfway paying attention to the news. Sometimes tuning out the awfulness. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2024

Just normal, everyday people.

Right on, King

When you see America the way it actually is – Republicans baking bread for Democrats, liberals fixing flat tires for conservatives, most of us just trying to live peacefully despite our differences – you see how distorted and destructive the online conversation can be. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2024

Kumbaya and stuff.

But wait ...

Once a tater always a tater.

You spent 4 years of your life trying to demonize Trump and those who support him. Take your seat over there in the bleachers with the other people who advocated for his assassination. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) July 15, 2024

What he means is, “except this guy.” He’s saying everyone else should just take it lying down because we all have “so much in common, except this guy. He needs to go, but then the rest of us will be fine together, so don’t cause any trouble.” — K-Man (@knowItAllKyle) July 15, 2024

They’re starting to get scared — Trierarchos (@Trierarchos) July 15, 2024

And they all have a guilty conscience.

