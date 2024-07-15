POTUS' 'We're Fellow Americans and Not Enemies' Pivot Means They Hope You're Stupid
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on July 15, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Brian Stelter was so close ... SO close.

Until he wasn't.

He started out strong, claiming people in real life don't behave the same way as they do on the 'social media freak show'. Honestly, he almost had us going along ... almost. You'll see what we mean. 

Take a look:

Not at each other's throats over Trump and Biden.

Huh.

Keep going.

Just normal, everyday people.

Right on, King

Kumbaya and stuff.

But wait ...

Once a tater always a tater.

And they all have a guilty conscience.

======================================================================

