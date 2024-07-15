DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

In case you missed it, Democrats really want the Right to tone down our rhetoric because you know, it's dangerous and stuff. Especially after Trump was shot on Saturday because WE'RE the problem. It's not the a-hole Democrats who have spent years telling their voters Trump will literally destroy the country and democracy if re-elected, no no. And it's certainly not the Lefties who claim Trump is LITERALLY HITLER.

No no, it's us evil Righties.

We're the problem.

Sure. 

It's not people like Congressman Dan Goldman who literally called for Trump to be ELIMINATED.

Watch.

Donald Trump Jr. is done.

He just is.

And who can blame him? His dad was almost killed on Saturday.

Almost.

Thank God he did not.

Like most East Coast Democrats, Dan comes from a very wealthy background where he never had to do much of anything.

And that's why they keep calling on the RIGHT to tone it down.

Exactly. They know if they continue calling for Trump to be 'eliminated' or call him Hitler or any of the other hate-filled, fear-mongering propaganda they've fed their overly emotional, thin-skinned, crazy supporters for the last eight years they'll get 'dinged'.

Too bad they weren't getting dinged before Trump got shot.

We have it coming.

It's for the greater good.

Etcetera etcetera.

======================================================================

