DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

In case you missed it, Democrats really want the Right to tone down our rhetoric because you know, it's dangerous and stuff. Especially after Trump was shot on Saturday because WE'RE the problem. It's not the a-hole Democrats who have spent years telling their voters Trump will literally destroy the country and democracy if re-elected, no no. And it's certainly not the Lefties who claim Trump is LITERALLY HITLER.

No no, it's us evil Righties.

We're the problem.

Sure.

It's not people like Congressman Dan Goldman who literally called for Trump to be ELIMINATED.

Watch.

“He [Trump] has to be eliminated." - Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY), 2023 pic.twitter.com/TuoanEYi66 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. is done.

He just is.

And who can blame him? His dad was almost killed on Saturday.

This piece of sh*t almost got what he wanted last night. https://t.co/fP2PbnfJCs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

Almost.

Thank God he did not.

Dan Goldman is one of the worst of the Democrats. Every damn thing he says is full of hate! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) July 14, 2024

Like most East Coast Democrats, Dan comes from a very wealthy background where he never had to do much of anything.

The assassination attempt on President Trump belongs to every Democrat and their hateful, unhinged rhetoric. The deaths of the innocent rally attendees are on their hands. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 14, 2024

And that's why they keep calling on the RIGHT to tone it down.

These people can’t use January 6th at all anymore. By their logic if Trump called for an insurrection these dems and the media DEFINITELY called for an assassination. — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) July 14, 2024

Exactly. They know if they continue calling for Trump to be 'eliminated' or call him Hitler or any of the other hate-filled, fear-mongering propaganda they've fed their overly emotional, thin-skinned, crazy supporters for the last eight years they'll get 'dinged'.

Too bad they weren't getting dinged before Trump got shot.

It’s not stoking violence when THEY/Them do it — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) July 14, 2024

We have it coming.

It's for the greater good.

Etcetera etcetera.

