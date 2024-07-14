Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment

Democrats have been writing and saying a lot of violent, scary, horrible things about Donald Trump. Telling their supporters that he is a danger to this democracy, that he will turn women into The Handmaid's Tale, and of course, that he is somehow a modern-day vision of Hitler. Sadly, they learned nothing from the Steve Scalise shooting when one of their supporters tried to kill Republicans because he believed they'd take his health care away from him.

Advertisement

It's true.

Scalise almost died but you know, that didn't stop them from spending years telling everyone how dangerous Trump is.

Forget Biden telling people it's time to put a bull's-eye on Trump ... he posted this as well.

This tweet from Biden is even worse than the bull’s-eye comment he made https://t.co/Dw2gRoAAKj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 14, 2024

A threat to everything America stands for.

Wow. Trying to stoke violence, Joseph?

Or we should say, Joseph's handler?

This rhetoric falls under, "Well, WTF did you expect pepole to do if you tell them this level of threat exists?!?" — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) July 14, 2024

A whole litany of them over the years. pic.twitter.com/iRJsNJ7Fsl — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) July 14, 2024

It’s just more of Biden projecting onto Trump who Biden really is. We can’t vote to remove this man soon enough — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) July 14, 2024

As if we needed another reason to vote FOR Trump.

I suspect the intern is going to get a stern talking to — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) July 14, 2024

A sternly-worded letter.

Heh.

The rhetoric is a disgusting invitation to violence...and the leftists know it. — FuryanEnergy (@ranbarn54) July 14, 2024

They just don't care.

Despicable — Curious Mind Byte (@CuriousMindByte) July 14, 2024

That's one word for it.

======================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful Trump Is Safe



Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

=======================================================================