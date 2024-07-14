Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment

'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democrats have been writing and saying a lot of violent, scary, horrible things about Donald Trump. Telling their supporters that he is a danger to this democracy, that he will turn women into The Handmaid's Tale, and of course, that he is somehow a modern-day vision of Hitler. Sadly, they learned nothing from the Steve Scalise shooting when one of their supporters tried to kill Republicans because he believed they'd take his health care away from him.

Advertisement

It's true.

Scalise almost died but you know, that didn't stop them from spending years telling everyone how dangerous Trump is.

Forget Biden telling people it's time to put a bull's-eye on Trump ... he posted this as well.

A threat to everything America stands for.

Wow. Trying to stoke violence, Joseph?

Or we should say, Joseph's handler?

As if we needed another reason to vote FOR Trump.

A sternly-worded letter.

Heh.

