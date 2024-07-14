Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both...
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on July 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Bennie Thompson's aide actually posted that she wished the gunman had taken some shooting lessons before he tried to kill Trump implying she wished he hadn't missed. So of course, Thompson is out there trying to pretend he actually cares about Trump's safety even though he was the one who tried to take Trump's Secret Service detail with legislation.

Yeah, he sucks. Big time.

Luckily, Community Notes is on it:

Bodied.

Dropped.

Owned.

All of the above.

Yes, we remember.

At best.

Someone trying to cover his backside? 

Indeed.

Oh, and this little nugget from AOC who actually voted to take Trump's security detail away from him is adorbs as well.

These people who have spent years telling the world how dangerous Trump is, how he's going to take democracy away and ruin their lives, the same ones who tried to take his security detail away from him, pretending they give a damn about his safety NOW.

Please.

Spare us.

