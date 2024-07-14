Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

As Twitchy readers know, Bennie Thompson's aide actually posted that she wished the gunman had taken some shooting lessons before he tried to kill Trump implying she wished he hadn't missed. So of course, Thompson is out there trying to pretend he actually cares about Trump's safety even though he was the one who tried to take Trump's Secret Service detail with legislation.

Yeah, he sucks. Big time.

Luckily, Community Notes is on it:

Bennie Thompson just got BODIED by Community Notes. Nice try, Bennie pic.twitter.com/cwDJoQtCAC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024

Bodied.

Dropped.

Owned.

All of the above.

I can’t stand that bottom feeding pathological liar 🤥 — ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@HolyLawler) July 14, 2024

Yes, we remember.

Disingenuous. — Ed Smith (@Radman1269) July 14, 2024

At best.

@BennieGThompson you should sit this one out big guy. You were calling for his secret service detail to be removed! You knew exactly what you were doing. — Donald John (@DonaldJohn61344) July 14, 2024

Someone trying to cover his backside?

Oh, so that was Bennie Thompson wanting to remove Secret Service. Well, now we see what his intention of doing so was all along. — Beatrice Roberts (@Beatric26258631) July 14, 2024

OMG.



This is the biggest smack-down in the history of Community Notes.



Legendary. — ManchurianFiles (@Democrat_crimes) July 14, 2024

Indeed.

Oh, and this little nugget from AOC who actually voted to take Trump's security detail away from him is adorbs as well.

There is no place for political violence, including the horrific incident we just witnessed in Pennsylvania.



It is absolutely unacceptable and must be denounced in the strongest terms.



My heart goes out to all the victims and I wish the former President a speedy recovery. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2024

These people who have spent years telling the world how dangerous Trump is, how he's going to take democracy away and ruin their lives, the same ones who tried to take his security detail away from him, pretending they give a damn about his safety NOW.

Please.

Spare us.

