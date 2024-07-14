J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting

Working at Twitchy, we see and read a lot of horrible stuff. It's just part of what we do. And as you all know if you've been reading us at all over the past 12 hours, we've been seeing and reading a lot of horrible stuff.

Stuff that honestly even surprises us.

And considering we cover people like AOC, Eric Swalwell, and even Joe Biden that's really saying something. This post from a field director for Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is really and truly awful.

Note, Thompson was the ranking member of the January 6th Committee so ... yeah:"

A field director for Congressman @BennieGThompson (who headed the Jan. 6th Commission & recently proposed legislation to remove Trump’s Secret Service detail), wishing Trump’s assassin had better aim on social media. pic.twitter.com/vQTptynYBK — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) July 14, 2024

Not only did she think it, she put it on Twitter for millions of people to see.

What was she THINKING?!

This is an aide to the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, who introduced a bill on April 19 to deny Donald Trump Secret Service protection.https://t.co/63q7wls0d7 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 14, 2024

A sane person, a rational person, would probably think twice before posting such a thing on Twitter. Especially if he or she works for an elected Democrat who just so happened to chair the J6 Committee.

Then again, no sane or rational person would likely work for Bennie Thompson so there's that.

People like this making comments like this need to start getting expelled from congress — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) July 14, 2024

Soon to be former aide… I hope. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) July 14, 2024

Color me shocked??🙏 — Pauly North Shore (@paulyNorthShore) July 14, 2024

That is sick… — Dorothy ✝️ (@dab_nj) July 14, 2024

Ain't it?

Sick people.

Head of Jan 6th Committee Bennie Thompson and his people, representing all Democrats — D Mark McGhee (@dmarktx) July 14, 2024

It's who they really are.

It's who they always have been.

They're not even trying to hide it anymore so let's BELIEVE THEM.

