J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Working at Twitchy, we see and read a lot of horrible stuff. It's just part of what we do. And as you all know if you've been reading us at all over the past 12 hours, we've been seeing and reading a lot of horrible stuff.

Stuff that honestly even surprises us.

And considering we cover people like AOC, Eric Swalwell, and even Joe Biden that's really saying something. This post from a field director for Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is really and truly awful.

Note, Thompson was the ranking member of the January 6th Committee so ... yeah:"

Not only did she think it, she put it on Twitter for millions of people to see.

What was she THINKING?!

A sane person, a rational person, would probably think twice before posting such a thing on Twitter. Especially if he or she works for an elected Democrat who just so happened to chair the J6 Committee.

Then again, no sane or rational person would likely work for Bennie Thompson so there's that.

Ain't it?

Sick people.

It's who they really are.

It's who they always have been.

They're not even trying to hide it anymore so let's BELIEVE THEM.

======================================================================

