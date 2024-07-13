'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST

As Twitchy readers know, an attempt was made on Trump's life during his rally in Pennsylvania. And like clockwork, the ugliest and vilest among us are on Twitter already joking about his being shot, accusing him of staging a false flag, and of course, wishing the gunman hadn't missed. To be completely honest, this editor wasn't sure about giving these repugnant people attention HOWEVER, we need to remind ourselves who they are and just how far they are willing to go.

Case in point:

Appears Trump shot, bullet grazes his ear, he seems to say "Fight" and pumps his fist before leaving. We have more guns than people in this country. I hope cool heads prevail but... — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 13, 2024

Wajahat always finds a way to say the wrong thing.

And this psycho. Sure, Trump wanted to get shot at ...

I generally only mute people these days, not block, but rubbish up my feed with replies like this and you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/JyGJiMC7SH — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 13, 2024

Don't even know what to think here.

Trump will do anything to upstage Biden and try to slow the trajectory of the polls that show Biden is rising. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 13, 2024

But wait, there's more:

Trump shot by some type of weapon (some say air pellet / BB gun pellet— unclear the ammo type) on stage. Escorted off stage by Secret Service detail while bleeding from side of his face. Awaiting more details. pic.twitter.com/12gvZxLPo1 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 13, 2024

Someone. Shot. At. Him.

Go for it pic.twitter.com/NyKthc6lbX — Brandon Tunstall (@bran_tunstall) July 13, 2024

Again, they think this is OK.

Not entirely sure what she's saying but it's not good.

Liberal accounts are celebrating the assassination attempt and saying they're sad the shooter missed



This is what we're up against pic.twitter.com/o9lwBjUT8b — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 13, 2024

Look at these garbage human beings.

Damn it’s too bad they missed. How sad. — ➖ (@the1liketravis) July 13, 2024

I hope whoever missed feels like the biggest failure alive. Total clean shot and everything, and they failed. Pathetic. https://t.co/qFAQW3lxyq — Sage (@SageTheSecond) July 13, 2024

It's as if they feel compelled to out-dbag one another.

AP.

HOW DO YOU MISS YOU SHOULD HAVE SHOT THAT DUMB ORANGE MAN #theymissed — roomie (@mushrooomieee) July 13, 2024

Just ... no words.

Trump got shot at his own rally??? (He was walking off so not super fatal at all) — LΞX✧✦ (@fyeahGH) July 13, 2024

What is WRONG with these people?

Don't answer that.

Shameful.

It. Was. Staged. — Southern Democrat (@MasonOHJR) July 13, 2024

“Falls at rally”? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful pic.twitter.com/yxXMAYL25z — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 13, 2024

FFS, CNN.

Really?

Classy.

Maybe guns are the problem after all? — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) July 13, 2024

Where are the good guys with guns!!? — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) July 13, 2024

Look at these deranged people: "How do you miss?" is trending. pic.twitter.com/ETNdkG2gI0 — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) July 13, 2024

When they show us who they really are, we need to believe them.

I mean, how many do you want? pic.twitter.com/TbVBBRFwhX — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 13, 2024

Wow.

I’m only bummed out they missed. — Sheepinabowl (@Sheepinabowl) July 13, 2024

That they feel ok posting such things ... conservatives get suspended for using the letter 'k'.

Now deleted of course pic.twitter.com/CnZRyKr1G1 — Erin (@spoiledmomx4) July 13, 2024

Of course.

Thoughts and prayers — Edward Gualtieri (@GualtieriEdward) July 13, 2024

Now, you'd think this is a kind post but if you look at this mouth-breathers profile ... he's being a dbag.

They all are.

THIS is the sort of desperation and evil we are up against. Pray for Trump and our country.

###

As we see more horrible people saying horrible things (and you know we will) we will update.

