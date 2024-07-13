'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST

Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:25 PM on July 13, 2024
Various

As Twitchy readers know, an attempt was made on Trump's life during his rally in Pennsylvania. And like clockwork, the ugliest and vilest among us are on Twitter already joking about his being shot, accusing him of staging a false flag, and of course, wishing the gunman hadn't missed. To be completely honest, this editor wasn't sure about giving these repugnant people attention HOWEVER, we need to remind ourselves who they are and just how far they are willing to go.

Case in point:

Wajahat always finds a way to say the wrong thing.

And this psycho. Sure, Trump wanted to get shot at ...

Don't even know what to think here.

But wait, there's more:

Someone. Shot. At. Him.

Again, they think this is OK.

Not entirely sure what she's saying but it's not good.

Look at these garbage human beings.

It's as if they feel compelled to out-dbag one another.

AP.

Just ... no words.

What is WRONG with these people?

Don't answer that.

Shameful.

FFS, CNN.

Really?

Classy.

When they show us who they really are, we need to believe them.

Wow.

That they feel ok posting such things ... conservatives get suspended for using the letter 'k'.

Of course.

Now, you'd think this is a kind post but if you look at this mouth-breathers profile ... he's being a dbag.

They all are.

THIS is the sort of desperation and evil we are up against. Pray for Trump and our country.

###

As we see more horrible people saying horrible things (and you know we will) we will update.

======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

