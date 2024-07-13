'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST

As Twitchy readers know, an attempt was made on Trump's life during his rally in Pennsylvania. And like clockwork, the ugliest and vilest among us are on Twitter already joking about his being shot, accusing him of staging a false flag, and of course, wishing the gunman hadn't missed. To be completely honest, this editor wasn't sure about giving these repugnant people attention HOWEVER, we need to remind ourselves who they are and just how far they are willing to go.
Case in point:
Appears Trump shot, bullet grazes his ear, he seems to say "Fight" and pumps his fist before leaving. We have more guns than people in this country. I hope cool heads prevail but...— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 13, 2024
Wajahat always finds a way to say the wrong thing.
And this psycho. Sure, Trump wanted to get shot at ...
I generally only mute people these days, not block, but rubbish up my feed with replies like this and you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/JyGJiMC7SH— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 13, 2024
Don't even know what to think here.
Trump will do anything to upstage Biden and try to slow the trajectory of the polls that show Biden is rising.— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 13, 2024
But wait, there's more:
Trump shot by some type of weapon (some say air pellet / BB gun pellet— unclear the ammo type) on stage. Escorted off stage by Secret Service detail while bleeding from side of his face. Awaiting more details. pic.twitter.com/12gvZxLPo1— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 13, 2024
Someone. Shot. At. Him.
Go for it pic.twitter.com/NyKthc6lbX— Brandon Tunstall (@bran_tunstall) July 13, 2024
Again, they think this is OK.
July 13, 2024
Recommended
Not entirely sure what she's saying but it's not good.
Liberal accounts are celebrating the assassination attempt and saying they're sad the shooter missed— John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 13, 2024
This is what we're up against pic.twitter.com/o9lwBjUT8b
Look at these garbage human beings.
Damn it’s too bad they missed. How sad.— ➖ (@the1liketravis) July 13, 2024
Too bad they missed. https://t.co/FEscpNsVI2— David (@David53216716) July 13, 2024
I hope whoever missed feels like the biggest failure alive. Total clean shot and everything, and they failed. Pathetic. https://t.co/qFAQW3lxyq— Sage (@SageTheSecond) July 13, 2024
It's as if they feel compelled to out-dbag one another.
unbelievably mendacious coverage by the disgusting @AP pic.twitter.com/UuLOx3QQU8— paige (@midwesterneur) July 13, 2024
AP.
HOW DO YOU MISS YOU SHOULD HAVE SHOT THAT DUMB ORANGE MAN #theymissed— roomie (@mushrooomieee) July 13, 2024
Just ... no words.
Trump got shot at his own rally??? (He was walking off so not super fatal at all)— LΞX✧✦ (@fyeahGH) July 13, 2024
What is WRONG with these people?
Don't answer that.
Staged ass shooting😭😭😭🤦♂️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/ijRg58b20i— bloutgoggles (@bloutgoggles) July 13, 2024
Shameful.
It. Was. Staged.— Southern Democrat (@MasonOHJR) July 13, 2024
“Falls at rally”? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful pic.twitter.com/yxXMAYL25z— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 13, 2024
FFS, CNN.
Really?
July 13, 2024
Classy.
Maybe guns are the problem after all?— CB— (@ConservBlue2020) July 13, 2024
Where are the good guys with guns!!?— Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) July 13, 2024
Look at these deranged people: "How do you miss?" is trending. pic.twitter.com/ETNdkG2gI0— Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) July 13, 2024
When they show us who they really are, we need to believe them.
I mean, how many do you want? pic.twitter.com/TbVBBRFwhX— AmErican (@Flipper628) July 13, 2024
Wow.
I’m only bummed out they missed.— Sheepinabowl (@Sheepinabowl) July 13, 2024
That they feel ok posting such things ... conservatives get suspended for using the letter 'k'.
Now deleted of course pic.twitter.com/CnZRyKr1G1— Erin (@spoiledmomx4) July 13, 2024
Of course.
Thoughts and prayers— Edward Gualtieri (@GualtieriEdward) July 13, 2024
Now, you'd think this is a kind post but if you look at this mouth-breathers profile ... he's being a dbag.
They all are.
THIS is the sort of desperation and evil we are up against. Pray for Trump and our country.
###
As we see more horrible people saying horrible things (and you know we will) we will update.
======================================================================
Related:
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him
Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy in BRUTAL Thread
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member