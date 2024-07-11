Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy in BRUTAL Thread

We love it when Mollie Hemingway brings the salt and boy howdy, did she EVER bring the salt about CNN and Twitchy 'favorite,' Oliver Darcy. Like many of us, Mollie has noticed a distinct switch with many mainstream media outlets, have they went from doing everything they could to protect Biden to now doing everything they can to pretend they were SURPRISED to see what a flaming mess the old guy really is so hey, it's not their fault and stuff.

It's been pathetic at best.

Mollie said it far better, of course.

Democrat propaganda outlet CNN is now running wild with stories about Biden needing to step down to help the Democrat Party win in November. But what were they saying about media outlets who reported the facts of Biden's problems days before the debate? Let's look! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 11, 2024

Ooh, ooh! We know!

Does it rhyme with cheap fakes?

Heh.

She continues:

CNN anti-speech activist and censorship promoter Oliver Darcy said that noticing problems at the big Hollywood George Clooney fundraiser meant you were "misleading" readers, for example: pic.twitter.com/SXW2nmngag — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 11, 2024

Man, Oliver Darcy is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

Apologies to other boils on the butts of humanity out there reading this.

Yes. CNN literally had Oliver Darcy call the New York Post to complain on behalf of Joe Biden that they covered POTUS as mentally incapicitated. CNN has in no way apologized for calling such accurate coverage "misleading" as part of their censorship and anti-speech efforts. pic.twitter.com/UrVYoIDvP9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 11, 2024

Well well well, color us surprised.

Oh wait, no, not at all. Darcy has long been a media tattletale. Heck, he even 'told' on this editor to a fellow editor a few years back ... and then went on to block this editor. Yeah, he's special.

In March, CNN had Oliver Darcy lead his anti-speech newsletter with a report that Special Counsel Hur's characterization of Joe Biden's mental capacities was a lie that the media had fallen for. He praised media activists for saying Hur had overstated Biden's problems. pic.twitter.com/AZERTevSGR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 11, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Darcy and anyone else in the media who's been carrying water for Biden should have to drink every single drop.

They've earned it.

