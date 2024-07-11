Mollie Hemingway TORCHES 'CNN Anti-Speech Activist and Censorship Promoter' Oliver Darcy in BRUTAL Thread

Just BRUTAL: Drew Holden Takes Aim at Media for Pre-Debate Coverage Protecting Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on July 11, 2024
We love it when Mollie Hemingway brings the salt and boy howdy, did she EVER bring the salt about CNN and Twitchy 'favorite,' Oliver Darcy. Like many of us, Mollie has noticed a distinct switch with many mainstream media outlets, have they went from doing everything they could to protect Biden to now doing everything they can to pretend they were SURPRISED to see what a flaming mess the old guy really is so hey, it's not their fault and stuff.

It's been pathetic at best.

Mollie said it far better, of course.

Ooh, ooh! We know!

Does it rhyme with cheap fakes?

Heh.

She continues:

Man, Oliver Darcy is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

Apologies to other boils on the butts of humanity out there reading this.

Well well well, color us surprised.

Oh wait, no, not at all. Darcy has long been a media tattletale. Heck, he even 'told' on this editor to a fellow editor a few years back ... and then went on to block this editor. Yeah, he's special.

HA HA HA HA HA

Darcy and anyone else in the media who's been carrying water for Biden should have to drink every single drop.

They've earned it.

Tags: CNN MOLLIE HEMINGWAY OLIVER DARCY

