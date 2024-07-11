'Ad Cartels' Openly Targeting Right-Leaning Media Better Buckle UP Because Elon Musk Is Coming FOR Them

As Twitchy readers know, Ben Shapiro blasted 'ad cartels' for deliberately targeting Right-Leaning media in order to suppress and even silence us in a HUGE way yesterday (and also may have made Eric Swalwell swallow his tongue but that's a different story) and when he shared part of the list of people and media being impacted that included Twitter/X.

Elon Musk isn't taking this lying down and is ready to throw down ... in a LEGAL way.

Having seen the evidence unearthed today by Congress, 𝕏 has no choice but to file suit against the perpetrators and collaborators in the advertising boycott racket.



Hopefully, some states will consider criminal prosecution. https://t.co/5W4yf1wxVO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2024

Coming from a right-leaning site this editor applauds Musk's actions and hopes something comes of it. There should be consequences for ad groups that play politics and deliberately do harm to sites like ours because they disagree with us. That's pretty freaking evil not to mention authoritarian because they are controlling what people do and do not see.

Time for some reality for these groups.

And for the people who like to think for themselves.

Lawsuits and criminal prosecutions are the only way to stop what is essentially a politically motivated roundabout attack on free speech. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 11, 2024

Whoa 👀 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2024

Curious as to why 𝕏 has joined GARM? https://t.co/Xj2QCudsHS — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 11, 2024

Now this is indeed sort of strange considering it is GARM that is targeting the sites. Why would they join them? Wonder if this is another one of those situations where Musk maybe doesn't know what his CEO is doing?

Just spitballing.

Either way, we hope Musk can get something done and the censorship/suppression will end. People should be able to decide for themselves what they do and don't believe in politically, it shouldn't be driven by what some woke jagoff in advertising decides they should believe.

1984 was a work of fiction, guys. Stop using it as a playbook.

