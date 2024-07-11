Media Tries to Give Biden a Boost by Gaslighting About Inflation (Meanwhile, Here's...
Oh Doofus, NO! Eric Swalwell Tries Saving FACE By Posting 2nd Clip of Ben Shapiro WHOOPIN' Him and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on July 11, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Someone close to Eric Swalwell who cares about him should REALLY tell him that the clip he retweeted does not in fact make him look any better. In fact, it just serves as another reminder that Ben Shapiro made Eric is biatch.

He really thought this made him look better.

Heh.

Oh, here's a screenshot of Eric posting this on his government account:

He clearly thought he was having a good moment here.

What a doorknob. Just when we think this guy has hit rock-stupid-bottom he finds a new way to pick up a shovel and keep digging it even deeper. 

Woof.

We imagine even she was embarrassed for Eric. Or who knows, maybe she thought it was hilarious.

Yeah, dude got WORKED.

He has NO self-awareness whatsoever. Although, if we're being fair, that's sort of goes hand-in-hand with Democrats.

Not even a little bit.

Which makes this even FUNNIER.

