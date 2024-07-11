Oh Doofus, NO! Eric Swalwell Tries Saving FACE By Posting 2nd Clip of Ben Shapiro WHOOPIN' Him and ROFL

Someone close to Eric Swalwell who cares about him should REALLY tell him that the clip he retweeted does not in fact make him look any better. In fact, it just serves as another reminder that Ben Shapiro made Eric is biatch.

He really thought this made him look better.

Heh.

Swalwell: You did say you think homosexual activity is a sin… and you said you may have a desire to sleep with many women, but you do not.



Shapiro: I agree with me



Swalwell: I’m sure it’s very hard to restrain yourself pic.twitter.com/LeMAftycHF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 10, 2024

Oh, here's a screenshot of Eric posting this on his government account:

He clearly thought he was having a good moment here.

What a doorknob. Just when we think this guy has hit rock-stupid-bottom he finds a new way to pick up a shovel and keep digging it even deeper.

Woof.

Whew, Shapiro made fang fang look silly. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) July 10, 2024

We imagine even she was embarrassed for Eric. Or who knows, maybe she thought it was hilarious.

Maybe he should have restrained himself with Fang Fang — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) July 10, 2024

Ben Shapiro punking yet another fascist Democrat on camera! — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) July 10, 2024

Here's the full video of @RepSwalwell being embarrassed. Wait until the end...https://t.co/ZF6xwH9RTa — Brad korg (@BradKort) July 10, 2024

Yeah, dude got WORKED.

Swalwell lecturing about restraint. — Grunt (@ChetCarrier) July 10, 2024

He has NO self-awareness whatsoever. Although, if we're being fair, that's sort of goes hand-in-hand with Democrats.

Why would you repost this? It doesn't make you look good. — Austin McDonald (@AustinCMcDonald) July 10, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Which makes this even FUNNIER.

