They're Coming to Take Them AWAY, HAHA! Biden's Campaign Staff Caught Literally Losing Their MINDS (LOL!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on July 11, 2024
X

Sounds like Biden's campaign staff is having a hard go of it. We suppose anyone would lose their minds trying to find reasons to not only support Biden but to have to find reasons to get others to vote for the guy? Yikes.

Pass.

No thanks.

Then again, nobody forced any of them to join up with Team Biden so it's hard to feel all that sorry for them as they sink further and further into the abyss. 

This is the most hilarious part, when the debate video feed was temporarily interrupted ...

'Oh, thank God.'

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story, we had a similar reaction BUT for very different reasons.

It was freakin' painful, this is true.

*cough cough*

Yeah, they should totally be fired.

But then, so should Biden.

Just sayin'.

