They're Coming to Take Them AWAY, HAHA! Biden's Campaign Staff Caught Literally Losing Their MINDS (LOL!)

Sounds like Biden's campaign staff is having a hard go of it. We suppose anyone would lose their minds trying to find reasons to not only support Biden but to have to find reasons to get others to vote for the guy? Yikes.

Pass.

No thanks.

Then again, nobody forced any of them to join up with Team Biden so it's hard to feel all that sorry for them as they sink further and further into the abyss.

🚨 NEW from @AlexThomp: "Worry less": Biden camp tries to rally demoralized staff



Biden's campaign staff, battling low morale and disillusionment, held its second all-hands conference call in less than a week Monday with DNC staffers.https://t.co/661VDAIlZF — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) July 10, 2024

This is the most hilarious part, when the debate video feed was temporarily interrupted ...

.@AlexThomp has reporting from inside Biden HQ during the debate.



- one person laid down on the floor, despondent when Biden fumbled an answer.



- When the debate's video feed was temporarily interrupted, one campaign staffer blurted out, "Oh, thank god." https://t.co/4QqRGA09VC pic.twitter.com/6SZPadyWda — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) July 10, 2024

'Oh, thank God.'

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story, we had a similar reaction BUT for very different reasons.

I was watching with a family member and I walked right out of the room feeling disgusted — Daniel Orloski (@orloski_daniel) July 10, 2024

It was freakin' painful, this is true.

But the cold!



The jet lag!



The stutter!



Wait till the diaper stories start getting leaked. — igK (@igKress) July 10, 2024

*cough cough*

That's bizarre behavior, very childish.

Those staffers should resign or be fired.

You can't have unprofessional negative people on any kind of team. — @MargaretMFrank (@margaretmfrank) July 11, 2024

Yeah, they should totally be fired.

But then, so should Biden.

Just sayin'.

