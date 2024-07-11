LOOK on Daily Show Host's Face After He Asks Black Voters Who They're Voting for is PRICELESS (Watch)

Ya' love to see it. When The Daily Show brought together a focus group of Black New Yorkers to find out who they will be voting for you know they assumed they'd all be Biden voters and this would turn into a b*tch and moan session about evil Trump and how the black vote will totally push Biden over in November.

Advertisement

Guess they were wrong.

Watch the host's face after he asks them who they're voting for. It's pretty damn funny.

This Daily Show focus group of Black New York voters did not go as planned. Half of the focus group (3 out of 6) said they would vote for Trump:

"We're an even split. I didn't see that coming."

"I think there's going to be a big shift. I've always been a Democrat. For the most… pic.twitter.com/VmoDyka5ta — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 11, 2024

Eric's post continues:

"We're an even split. I didn't see that coming.""I think there's going to be a big shift. I've always been a Democrat. For the most part with the Democrat party, they always make a bunch of promises that they can't deliver." "They use the issues of the African American community as a soapbox to stand on, and make promises just to get us to come out to vote." 'How could you vote for Trump' is quickly shifting to 'How could you vote for the senile guy?'

Heh.

The host was shocked.

We'll give him kudos for at least admitting it.

"Has Biden issued an apology for the things he's been caught saying?"

"He said if you don't vote for me 'you're not black'. What is that?"

"Biden you done dropped the ball brotha."



Biden thinks 3 out of 6 of these voters 'ain't black' pic.twitter.com/pTvNHPKSU0 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 11, 2024

Glorious. Hilarious.

Told you.

Democrats are not going to believe what happens. They are in deep denial. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 11, 2024

Democrats can't find their butts with both their hands right now. They're in deep.

DEEP.

And we love to see it. They've earned every bit of it.

Helluva thing when the propagandists find out their spin is failing in real time — Tim Mathis (@timmathiscomedy) July 11, 2024

Delish.

======================================================================

Related:

Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and He Won't Be Doing It Again

Wait, WUT? Dems ADMIT Biden Won't ACTUALLY Be In Charge SO You Should Vote for Him annnd We Got Nothin'

TOOL Tristan Snell Whining About Trump NOT Distracting People from Biden's Implosion is *CHEF'S KISS*

He Had It COMIN'! POLITICO Tries Changing GROSS Headline About Sen. Inhofe's Death BUUUT We Got It

OH NOEZ! AOC Officially Throws Her Support Behind 'Genocide Joe' and We Can't Stop Laughing (WATCH)

=======================================================================