Trump Is Cruising to Victory: Liberals Know They're Screwed!

LOOK on Daily Show Host's Face After He Asks Black Voters Who They're Voting for is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on July 11, 2024
AngieArtist

Ya' love to see it. When The Daily Show brought together a focus group of Black New Yorkers to find out who they will be voting for you know they assumed they'd all be Biden voters and this would turn into a b*tch and moan session about evil Trump and how the black vote will totally push Biden over in November.

Guess they were wrong.

Watch the host's face after he asks them who they're voting for. It's pretty damn funny.

Eric's post continues:

"We're an even split. I didn't see that coming.""I think there's going to be a big shift. I've always been a Democrat. For the most part with the Democrat party, they always make a bunch of promises that they can't deliver."

"They use the issues of the African American community as a soapbox to stand on, and make promises just to get us to come out to vote."

'How could you vote for Trump' is quickly shifting to 'How could you vote for the senile guy?'

Heh.

The host was shocked.

We'll give him kudos for at least admitting it.

Glorious. Hilarious. 

Told you.

OMG! Harry Sisson Catches Donald Trump FREEZING UP in the Middle of a Rally
Brett T.
Democrats can't find their butts with both their hands right now. They're in deep.

DEEP.

And we love to see it. They've earned every bit of it.

Delish.

